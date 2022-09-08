Judge Rules Employers Don’t Have to Cover Cost of PrEP

Vietnam's health ministry has said that being a member of the LGBTQ community is "not an illness" and cannot be treated or "converted in any way," instructing medical providers to end the practice of conversion therapy.

The ministry issued a declaration earlier this month, noting that Vietnam's health minister had received information that some health care establishments were claiming to offer "cures" for homosexuality. Based on that trend, and citing the World Health Organization's removal of homosexuality and transgender identity from the International Classification of Diseases, the ministry sought to clarify that sexual minority status was not a disease and provide guidance to clinicians on how LGBTQ individuals should be treated in medical settings, reports UPI.