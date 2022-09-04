Merriweather Post Pavilion: End-of-Summer Highlights

Two years after originally scheduled, all things appear to be a go with next month’s meeting of musical masterminds behind two British bands that helped pioneer the sounds of synth-pop and electronic dance music.

The Unity Tour double-bill with the Pet Shop Boys and New Order, and featuring support from one of the earliest celebrity DJs, Paul Oakenfold, is the top LGBTQ attraction, certainly with fans of a certain age, among the half-dozen shows remaining before Merriweather Post Pavilion closes for the season (9/21).

A very close second with regards to queer appeal is the All Things Go Music Festival (10/1), the popular annual outing celebrating artists and bands on pop’s cutting edge with a pronounced bias for female-led acts, returning as a one-day event at Merriweather with a lineup including queer acts Mitski, Lucy Dacus, King Princess, and Julien Baker, plus queer-popular headliners Lorde and Bleachers, and another 10 up-and-comers performing before the sun goes down, including the non-binary artist behind the moniker THE BLSSM, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Goth Babe, and Bartees Strange.

The day after All Things Go ushers in another traditional late-fall festival at Merriweather, WPOC’s Sunday In The Country with Sam Hunt, Jimmie Allen, the Eli Young Band, Ryan Hurd, Priscilla Block, Ernest, and Carter Faith (10/2).

A full two weeks comes the 2022 season finale, a concert from British musicians Damon Albam and Jamie Hewlett’s Gorillaz, a virtual band formed over 20 years ago, before others had even dreamt of such a cartoonish-seeming notion (10/17).

Merriweather Post Pavilion is at 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, in Columbia, Md. Visit www.merriweathermusic.com or call 800-551-SEAT.