WATCH: Utah GOP Candidate Releases Anti-Trans Rap

A Republican State Senate candidate in Utah put a creative twist on the campaign announcement — by releasing an anti-trans rap video urging people to vote for her.

In the video, released on Sept. 5, Linda Paulson, a grandmother and great-grandmother spits lyrics supporting the “traditional family” and less government regulation. Paulson also explains that she couldn’t find another conservative to run for the Utah State Senate in District 12, which covers the Salt Lake City suburbs of Taylorsville, West Valley City, and Kearns — so she ran herself.

“I’m pro-religious freedom, pro-life, pro-police,” she raps while dancing next to an American flag. “The right to bear arms and the right to free speech!

“Government programs should lead to self-sufficiency, and support traditional family, as the fundamental unit of society,” the Republican Party nominee continues. “But in schools they’re pushing for new beliefs.”

In case it wasn’t clear what those “new beliefs” are, Paulson added a quick aside.

“Just to clarify, as a female adult, I know what a woman is,” she says, as she attempts to dab.

Local media picked up the story on Sept. 16, and the video took off online, racking in over 130,000 views and earning derision from more liberal Twitter users.

“We’ve reached the point where old white women rap about political policies harmful to Black Americans,” one person posted. “…yes, this is a real campaign ad.”

Late night host Stephen Colbert joined in on the action, mocking the ad on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert.

“First of all, hey, Linda, as a female adult, do you know what a rhyme is?” Colbert said.

He segued into a rap of his own, ending with, “Just to clarify, as a comedian, I want you to make more songs please.”

Paulson attended Brigham Young University, a university affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — which has had its own recent controversies over its policies on homosexuality and same-sex dating — where she majored in “family life.”

Per Paulson’s website, she’s served as a missionary in Winnipeg, Canada and Salt Lake City. The site also said she has been a convention delegate and a precinct chair of Republican caucus meetings.

“I am dedicated to God, Family, and the Constitution. If this is what you value, I would like to be your voice,” her website reads, accompanied by a quote from Exodus.

Paulson will compete against Democrat and State Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne in the general election on November 8. The new district, approved in the latest round of redistricting, leans slightly Republican, meaning Paulson may actually be the favorite to win the seat, and could be legislating in Salt Lake City come January.

Watch Paulson’s rap video below.