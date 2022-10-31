Erika Jayne Accuses Kathy Hilton of Using Anti-Gay Slur

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and singer Erika Jayne has alleged that co-star Kathy Hilton used an anti-gay slur during the cast’s trip to Aspen this past season.

Jayne has claimed Hilton used a slur when referring to a DJ spinning music at the Caribou Club, reports TMZ.

“I see Kathy coming from the dance floor, very upset,” Jayne said during the RHOBH Season 12 three-part reunion special, the last third part of which aired on Oct. 26. “I said, ‘Kathy, what’s wrong?’ She said, ‘The DJ’s an old f***ing f*g,’ and walked off.”

Hilton denied that she had ever used the slur, saying: I don’t use that word.” She insisted that she would “never, ever” refer to anyone with that kind of language.”

Hilton admitted that she’d gotten frustrated with the DJ at the club because it was packed and he had told her that he was too busy to take requests. But she pushed back against claims that she had used the anti-gay slur.

“I will admit to what I do, but I will not be painted to be this monster,” she said.

“Those are your words,” Jayne replied. “That’s what you said to me.”

Hilton protested, noting that none of the other cast members has come forward and accused her of using such language. Kyle Richards, Hilton’s half-sister, added, “[I] didn’t hear her say that.”

“Anybody that knows me knows I don’t talk like that,” said Hilton.

According to Bravo TV show host and Real Housewives franchise executive producer Andy Cohen, a human resources investigation was launched after Jayne filed a complaint over the incident. However, due to the nature of the alleged incident, and the fact that the women offered differing accounts of what occurred, the investigation was dropped due to lack of evidence, calling it “a case of she-said, she-said,” reports Page Six.

Hours before part three of the reunion special aired, Jayne stood by her claim, writing in an Instagram Story: “I was there. It happened. What the ‘audience’ chooses to believe is beyond my control.”