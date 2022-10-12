Gay Palestinian Asylum Seeker Beheaded in the West Bank

- News
By John Riley on October 12, 2022 @JRileyRP
A gay Palestinian man who had sought asylum in Israel was beheaded in the West Bank city of Hebron last week in an act that was recorded on video and uploaded to social media by the alleged perpetrator.
The victim, 25-year-old Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh, had been living in Israel for the past two years as an asylum seeker — including stints in various LGBTQ shelters — after authorities acknowledged that his life would be in danger if he returned to Palestinian territory.
An estimated 90 Palestinians who identify as members of the LGBTQ community currently live as asylum seekers in Israel. To qualify, they must prove they have suffered discrimination or threats of violence in their home communities, reports The Times of Israel.
Until this past July, asylum seekers were not allowed to work in Israel. According to Rita Petrenko, the founder of Al-Bayt Al-Mukhtalif, a nonprofit organization for members of the Arab LGBTQ community, Abu Murkhiyeh had been searching for a stable, legal job after the law changed, but had only managed to find low-paying, under-the-table jobs at restaurants in Tel Aviv’s upscale Sarona neighborhood.
It was not immediately clear how Abu Murkhiyeh ended up in Hebron, but friends believe he was kidnapped prior to his murder — although there no concrete evidence to support such a claim.
Petrenko told The Times of Israel that she had helped arrange for Abu Murkhiyeh’s asylum papers in preparation for his eventual resettlement in Canada. She said, to her knowledge, he had not returned to the West Bank since fleeing his hometown out of fear of retaliation from his estranged family and neighbors, and had no plans to travel back there.
In an interview with Palestinian radio station Karama, an older member of the victim’s family, also named Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh, claimed that the victim had been residing in Jordan — where his father was born — but often visited Hebron to work and to spend time with family in the city. The family also dismissed claims about the motive for the killing as rumor.
The family’s account contradicts Israeli media sources, although The Times of Israel noted that such claims could be indicative of relatives’ reluctance to acknowledge Abu Murkhiyeh’s sexual orientation. Homosexuality is generally condemned in socially conservative communities — Muslim, Christian, and Jewish alike — in both Israel and the West Bank, but anti-gay animus is especially strong in majority-Muslim areas.
Palestinian Authority police arrested a suspect near the scene of the crime. They claim the suspect beheaded Abu Murkhiyeh and recorded the act on video before uploading it to social media.
Israeli sources, the PA police, and Abu Murkhiyeh’s family have all been unable to clarify whether he knew or had any prior connection to the alleged killer. Police have also refrained from discussing the killer’s motive, despite widespread speculation that Abu Murkhiyeh was killed because of his sexual orientation.
Palestinians have largely reacted with horror at the crime, even though reports in Palestinian media have erased or downplayed Abu Murkiyeh’s sexual orientation and Israeli residency, reports the BBC.
A presenter on the Palestinian radio station condemned the beheading, saying it “crossed every single red line in our society, whether in terms of morals, customs, or basic humanity.”
A spokesman for the PA police, Lu’ay Arziqat, described the beheading as a “new kind of crime in Palestine” and urged people to avoid sharing the video of the beheading on social media out of fear that it may inspire copycat acts.
Arziqat called the act of recording and uploading the video as “the most dangerous” aspect of one of the most terrible cases he’s ever encountered as a law enforcement officer.
The case remains under investigation.
By John Riley on October 11, 2022 @JRileyRP
After bullying and transphobic news reports, a trans teen and her family in Vermont are facing an onslaught of hateful messages, threats, and harassment.
The 14-year-old teen, who attends Randolph Union High School, plays high school volleyball.
The teen’s mom told VTDigger that her daughter had been playing for weeks without incident, but on September 28, Burlington-based CBS affiliate WCAX aired a segment in which it claimed one of the teen's cisgender teammates, Blake Allen, objected to the trans student using the girls' locker room.
In the segment, which appears to have been removed from WCAX’s website, Allen claimed the trans student made an 'inappropriate" comment to other players, using transphobic language and referring to the trans teen as a "biological boy" throughout her interview.
By Aviva Bechky on September 4, 2022
In a plot that echoes what happened to J.K. Rowling herself after she publicly defended transphobic views, the author's newest novel centers around a transphobic YouTuber facing online backlash.
In “The Ink Black Heart,” Edie Ledwell, a popular YouTube cartoon creator, is criticized by her fandom for being racist, ableist, and transphobic — that last one because of a bit about a hermaphroditic worm. According to Rolling Stone, photos of her house are pasted online, she receives death threats and eventually Ledwell winds up stabbed to death.
“The Ink Black Heart” is the sixth installment in Rowling’s “Cormoran Strike” mystery series, which she publishes under the penname Robert Galbraith.
By John Riley on September 9, 2022 @JRileyRP
In the latest right-wing social media controversy, conservative online users have claimed that Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, President Biden's pick for White House National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator, is a "gay Satanist."
Seeking evidence for this far-fetched claim, Twitter users have breathlessly scoured through various pictures from Daskalakis' social media accounts -- which have since been made private -- and magazine or newspaper articles touting his past work as a New York City health official and as director of the CDC Division of HIV Prevention.
Their chief piece of evidence for his alleged allegiance to Satanism is a pentagram symbol that Daskalakis has tattooed on his chest, as first reported by the Australian newspaper the Star Observer.
