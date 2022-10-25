Grassroots Comedy: Super Spooktacular Comedy Show

Originally launched in 2015 as Grassroots Comedy DC by Matt Dundas and Chris Blackwood, two nonprofit employees by day and aspiring comics by night, the outfit has evolved over the years to become a premiere “comedy for a cause” presenter.

Grassroots Comedy has produced more than 75 fundraising shows featuring an assortment of stand-up comedians cracking jokes and sharing funny stories, all in support of noble progressive causes, including gun violence prevention, disaster relief efforts, assistance for immigrants and asylum seekers, and homeless prevention and relief efforts.

Each show benefits a designated nonprofit, with recipients of past shows ranging from Planned Parenthood to La Clinica Del Pueblo, Habitat for Humanity to HIPS.

In addition to incorporating as a nonprofit organization, 2022 also introduced a new show series called HOPIN’ MIC, billed as “A Weekly-ish Comedy and Storytelling Showcase for Causes in Need,” and taking place “(Most) Wednesdays” at Kramers.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, however, Grassroots Comedy returns to the iconic Dupont Circle bookstore with its original, monthly offering, the Super Spectacular Comedy Show.

Given when it falls on the calendar, this round has been dubbed “Super Spooktacular.” Proceeds from the evening will go toward restoring and preserving Congressional Cemetery.

The National Historic Landmark is the final resting place of some 67,000 individuals, with former Presidents John Quincy Adams and Zachary Taylor as well as composer John Philip Sousa among the most famous interred at the 35-acre site.

But surely the most sinister of them all is a certain J. Edgar Hoover, buried alongside his “special assistant,” Clyde Tolson.

This year’s Spooktacular, planned as an outdoor event at Kramers, promises to be a “frighteningly fun” show full of “eerie entertainment,” including a costume contest (“of corpse”) with a “hair-raising prize” bestowed on the best-dressed guest donning “Halloween flair,” and a show headlined by John Conroy.

All in all, as organizers sum it up with their best/worst punniest attempt yet, “almost tomb much fun!”

Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.

Kramers is at 1517 Connecticut Ave. NW.

Tickets are $15 to $25.

Visit www.kramers.com or call 202-387-1400.