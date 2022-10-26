Mary Lambert Is Married!

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mary Lambert is now a married woman after tying the knot with her partner of four years this past weekend.

The musician wed her longtime partner Wyatt Paige Hermansen, who uses they/them pronouns, this past Saturday, October 22.

The two celebrated their love with friends and family at a ceremony in Maine that leaned heavily into its autumn in New England theme, according to images shared by People.

Lambert is perhaps best remembered for her hit single “Same Love,” a collaboration with hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

The tune–the third official single taken from the duo’s album The Heist–climbed all the way to No. 11 on the Hot 100 about a decade ago.

The track saw Macklemore rapping about how he once wondered if he was gay, how there are still too many stereotypes and preconceived notions about the LGBTQ community, and how the hip-hop industry continues to treat gays poorly.

While the entire song is an excellent composition, the catchiest part was Lambert’s singing on the chorus. Her lines went, “And I can’t change Even if I tried Even if I wanted to And I can’t change Even if I tried Even if I wanted to My love, my love, my love She keeps me warm,” and people responded to the honesty and love in her voice.

Lambert went on to earn a pair of Grammy nominations for her work, both as a songwriter on “Same Love” (which was up for Song of the Year) and as a featured artist on The Heist (which competed for Album of the Year).

While she didn’t win any trophies, her inclusion in the evening–which saw Lambert perform with Macklemore, Ryan Lewis, Queen Latifah, and Madonna in a showing that included many same-sex couples getting married live on TV–remains a highlight in the history of the Grammys.

After she scored a huge win with “Same Love,” Lambert continued her own musical career, with the spotlight fixated on her in a way it had never before. Her first album after achieving fame, Heart on My Sleeve, broke into the top 40 on the Billboard 200, while the set’s single “Secrets,” also broke on to the Hot 100.

Lambert’s musical output is especially important to many in the LGBTQ community, as she doesn’t shy away from singing about her same-sex loves, using the correct pronouns whenever necessary.

She came out as a lesbian at 17, years after her own mother did the same. She spent years struggling with reconciling her Christian faith with her sexuality, which is, in part, what helped make “Same Love” so incredibly powerful.

She remains a favorite artist for many gay listeners, and she has continued to tour and release new music since hitting it big.

Congratulations to Mary and Wyatt on their nuptials! For those who want to know more about their pair, they co-host a podcast called The Manic Episodes.