Police Arrest and Charge Man with Trans Woman’s Murder

Police have arrested a man accused of murdering a trans woman in a shooting that occurred in Milwaukee in August.

Clayton Hubbird, 31, was arrested nearly a month after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 6, in connection with the fatal shooting of Regina “Mya” Allen on August 29.

He faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide and the use of a dangerous weapon.

According to Milwaukee-area FOX affiliate WITI, video footage from a British Petroleum gas station allegedly shows Allen and a man, whom police later identified as Hubbird, briefly talking inside the gas station. Allen then steps into the passenger’s seat of a black Chevy Tahoe SUV, and the car drives off.

Police say and the pair drove to Allen’s apartment complex, located at 26th Street and Wells Street in Milwaukee. A witness reportedly told police he saw Allen and Hubbird arguing inside the vehicle before hearing a gunshot.

According to the witness, Allen stumbled out of the vehicle and exclaimed “I’m shot!” before dialing 911. When police arrived on scene, Allen told an officer that she had met the man who shot her at a gas station.

Allen later died from her injuries, barely a month before her 36th birthday.

According to charging documents, police used the security video from the gas station, plus testimony from the witness, to track down the car’s license plate and link Hubbird’s SUV to the shooting. The following day, police found the SUV parked in the nearby city of Wauwatosa.

Investigators claim they found ammunition and firearm magazines in Hubbird’s bedroom as part of their investigation, reports Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN.

Appearing in court on Sunday, Oct. 2, Hubbird was advised of the charges against him and his right to counsel. Due to his financial situation, he will be assigned to a public defender, according to court records. He is being held on $250,000 bail, and is next scheduled to appear in court, with his attorney, for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Allen is believed to have been the 28th transgender or gender-nonconforming person murdered this year, according to statistics kept by the Human Rights Campaign. The majority of those victims have been Black trans women. There may also be additional trans victims, but they may have been misgendered by their families, police, or the media after their death — a commonplace occurrence in cases involving trans victims of violence.

A week prior to Allen’s murder, a 33-year-old Black trans woman, Dede Ricks, was shot to death in Detroit, Michigan. Police have since arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder in relation to Ricks’ murder. Another trans woman, Hayden Davis, was also shot to death in Detroit back in July, but no arrests have been made in that case.