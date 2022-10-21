Soccer Player Santiago Sosa Suspended for 3 Games Over Anti-Gay Slur

Major League Soccer has suspended Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa and fined him an undisclosed amount for using a homophobic slur during a match.

The 23-year-old player, who hails from Argentina, made the remark during Atlanta’s Oct. 1 game against the New England Revolution, reports the right-wing news site Breitbart.

Because Atlanta United missed the Major League Soccer playoffs with a 10-13 and 10 drawn record, the league suspended Sosa for the team’s final regular season game on Oct. 9 against the New York City FC, and will suspend him for the first two games of the regular 2023 season as well.

Sosa, who joined the team just prior to the 2021 season, scored a grand total of one goal over 21 regular-season matches this year.

Atlanta United condemned Sosa’s remarks and sought to distance the club from them.

“Atlanta United is aware of Santiago Sosa’s use of offensive language during last week’s match,” the team said in a statement. “The club does not condone the use of harmful or disrespectful language towards any person.

“Santiago is extremely remorseful and personally apologized to the New England Revolution player. He has also requested additional resources from MLS’ Players Association to grow from this incident,” the statement continued. “The club will ensure this moment serves as an opportunity to reaffirm Atlanta United’s deeply held values of inclusion, respect and unity to all of our players and staff.”