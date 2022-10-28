Spin to Win a Blu-Ray from Metro Weekly!

Actors, artists, scholars, merchants, and fans of Edgar Allan Poe will converge on Baltimore this weekend to celebrate the legacy of the famed American writer on the 173nd anniversary of his death.

Organized by Poe Baltimore, the 5th Annual International Edgar Allan Poe Festival and Awards offers a virtual presentation, but the priority is on in-person events and activities, including the return of the RavenBeer Garden.

The weekend offers a free, daytime lineup of events in front of the Poe House & Museum, with a few supplemental offerings off-site requiring a ticket purchase.