Election 2022: Pathways to LGBTQ Victory

As a host of state legislatures in the United States continue their assault on the LGBTQ community -- primarily targeting transgender youth -- some advocates are criticizing the apparent hypocrisy of those laws as it applies to people who are born intersex.

According to a report from global civil rights organization Human Rights Watch, an intersex person is someone whose "innate bodily traits that do not fit conventional expectations of female or male bodies." These people comprise about 1.7% of the global population.

Often times, when people are identified as intersex at birth, doctors may perform genital surgeries designed to mold their external reproductive organs in a way that adheres to more "traditional" sexual presentations. But some critics say these procedures are dangerous, irreversible, and medically unnecessary.