Election 2022: Queering the ANCs

The gay political group Log Cabin Republicans has endorsed former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in her bid for the U.S. House of Representatives this fall.

Palin, who came in second in the state's all-comers primary, qualified for the general with three other candidates. She currently is facing off against Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, who defeated her in a special runoff election last month, as well as fellow Republican Nick Begich and Libertarian Chris Bye, who replaced the fourth-place finisher, Republican Tara Sweeney, on the ballot after the latter dropped out of the race.

As governor, Palin largely didn't have a longstanding record on LGBTQ rights. She vetoed a bill that would have blocked the state from granting benefits to same-sex partners of public employees, stating, at the time, that she did so because the state's attorney general had advised her the measure was unconstitutional.