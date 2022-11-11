Gay Republican Wins Long Island Congressional Seat in Historic First

Twelve years after a murder in South Florida, detectives said they've identified a gay pornography model as the chief suspect in the killing.

In August 2010, Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies found a man, 31-year-old Alfred "Chad" McMurray, dead from a gunshot wound at his residence in Oakland Park, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. They failed to locate a clear suspect at the time.

On Friday, however, the office published an announcement saying that in May, "new information led homicide investigators to identify a possible suspect."

That person is Aaron Michael Dobbins, a 52-year-old Tampa resident who previously acted in gay pornography under the name "Trace Michaels." According to the BSO statement, investigators obtained a search warrant for Dobbins' DNA and matched it with forensic evidence found under McMurray’s fingernails at the crime scene 12 years ago.