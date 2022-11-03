Gay Russian TV Employee Suspended for “Wild and Revolting” Comments

A Russian TV network has suspended a gay rights activist turned Russian propagandist after he called for the murders of Ukrainian children.
Prior to his suspension, Anton Krasovsky worked as the director of Russian-language broadcasting on RT, a state-controlled TV network.
In a segment on the talk show, The Antonyms, Krasovsky spoke with science fiction writer Sergei Lukyanenko about Ukraine. Krasovsky denied the existence of the country, suggesting instead that many Russians had been forced to believe they were Ukrainian.
When Lukyanenko talked about visiting Ukraine and speaking with Ukrainian children, Krasovsky responded that they should have been drowned in the Tisza River.
Following the segment, the head of Russia’s investigative committee said the committee would look into Krasovsky’s comments and may open a criminal investigation, according to The Guardian.
In an unusual move, the editor-in-chief of RT, Margarita Simonyan, wrote a statement announcing that Krasovsky would be suspended from future appearances on RT, according to a translation by Yahoo News.
Simonyan, a close Putin ally and one of the faces of Russian propaganda, called Krasovsky’s comments “wild and revolting.”
Krasovsky posted an apology on Telegram Oct. 23, saying he crossed a line and got carried away, according to Yahoo News.
Krasovsky’s comments in the interview aren’t the first time he’s expressed anti-Ukrainian sentiments. On a segment earlier this year, he described Ukrainians as animals, according to the Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group.
According to CNN, in 2013, in an act of political resistance, Krasovsky announced he was gay on a live Kontr TV broadcast. In 2016, he founded a center to support Russian people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.
In 2018, Krasovsky ran an unsuccessful campaign to be Moscow’s mayor. In an interview with The Daily Beast at the time, he said he preferred former U.S. president Barack Obama out of all politicians and described his political leanings as “social Democrat.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to cast the United States, and the West in general, as a threat to Russian culture and values amid near-universal condemnation of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking in Moscow last Friday, Putin criticized the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for opposing Russia's military expansion.
Specifically, he claimed that the West was pushing ideas and concepts that social conservatives -- not to mention the influential Russian Orthodox Church -- oppose.
" spit on the natural right of billions of people, most of humanity, to freedom and justice, to determine their own future on their own. Now they have completely moved to a radical denial of moral norms, religion, and family," Putin claimed, utilizing well-worn homophobic and transphobic tropes that compare same-sex marriage to polygamy and attack the very concept of gender identity, reports LGBTQ Nation.
A Russian court fined the video streaming app TikTok 3 million rubles -- or about $51,000 -- for failing to delete content on the platform that violates the country's anti-LGBTQ "propaganda" law.
Moscow's Tagansky District Court found that TikTok, which is owned by the Beijing-based IT company ByteDance, violated the law, accusing it of "promoting non-traditional values, LGBT, feminism, and a distorted representation of traditional sexual values" on its platform, according to Russian news outlet Interfax.
Russian authorities had previously warned TikTok that fines would be imposed if the content remained accessible to Russian TikTok users, reports Reuters.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
A Russian TV network has suspended a gay rights activist turned Russian propagandist after he called for the murders of Ukrainian children.
Prior to his suspension, Anton Krasovsky worked as the director of Russian-language broadcasting on RT, a state-controlled TV network.
In a segment on the talk show, The Antonyms, Krasovsky spoke with science fiction writer Sergei Lukyanenko about Ukraine. Krasovsky denied the existence of the country, suggesting instead that many Russians had been forced to believe they were Ukrainian.
When Lukyanenko talked about visiting Ukraine and speaking with Ukrainian children, Krasovsky responded that they should have been drowned in the Tisza River.
Following the segment, the head of Russia’s investigative committee said the committee would look into Krasovsky’s comments and may open a criminal investigation, according to The Guardian.
In an unusual move, the editor-in-chief of RT, Margarita Simonyan, wrote a statement announcing that Krasovsky would be suspended from future appearances on RT, according to a translation by Yahoo News.
Simonyan, a close Putin ally and one of the faces of Russian propaganda, called Krasovsky’s comments “wild and revolting.”
Krasovsky posted an apology on Telegram Oct. 23, saying he crossed a line and got carried away, according to Yahoo News.
Krasovsky’s comments in the interview aren’t the first time he’s expressed anti-Ukrainian sentiments. On a segment earlier this year, he described Ukrainians as animals, according to the Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group.
However, at one point Krasovsky held political views much more at odds with the Russian state.
According to CNN, in 2013, in an act of political resistance, Krasovsky announced he was gay on a live Kontr TV broadcast. In 2016, he founded a center to support Russian people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.
In 2018, Krasovsky ran an unsuccessful campaign to be Moscow’s mayor. In an interview with The Daily Beast at the time, he said he preferred former U.S. president Barack Obama out of all politicians and described his political leanings as “social Democrat.”
Read Next