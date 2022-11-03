Gay Russian TV Employee Suspended for “Wild and Revolting” Comments

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to cast the United States, and the West in general, as a threat to Russian culture and values amid near-universal condemnation of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in Moscow last Friday, Putin criticized the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for opposing Russia's military expansion.

Specifically, he claimed that the West was pushing ideas and concepts that social conservatives -- not to mention the influential Russian Orthodox Church -- oppose.

" spit on the natural right of billions of people, most of humanity, to freedom and justice, to determine their own future on their own. Now they have completely moved to a radical denial of moral norms, religion, and family," Putin claimed, utilizing well-worn homophobic and transphobic tropes that compare same-sex marriage to polygamy and attack the very concept of gender identity, reports LGBTQ Nation.