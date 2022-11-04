International Beauty Pageant Queens Marry in Secret

Two international beauty pageant queens — the former Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina — revealed that they got married last week after having concealed their romantic relationship for more than two years.

Fabiola Valentín, of Puerto Rico, and Mariana Varela, of Argentina, posted an Instagram reel celebrating their romance. The two initially met during the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant in Thailand in 2020, in which both of them placed in the Top 10.

The two women were publicly friends on social media, but few of their followers realized that they were actually a couple, reports The Guardian.

After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to you on a special day,” the caption to the video reads, followed by heart and ring emojis. The video features highlights of their relationship, including trips they’ve taken together, pictures of them cuddling, champagne toasts, and the wedding proposal. The two were married on Oct. 28 in the city courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico, dressed in all white.

Their marriage will be recognized in valid in both of their home countries, as same-sex marriage was formally legalized in Argentina in 2010, and is currently legal in Puerto Rico and the rest of the United States as a result of a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The Instagram post has received almost 10,000 comments, most of them positive.

“Omg congratulations,” wrote Miss Grand International 2020 winner Abena Akuaba, who was Miss Ghana, reports CNN. “MGI brought together a beautiful union.”

“Congratulations beautiful, God bless your union and long live love!!!!” added former Miss Venezuela Valentina Figuera, the pageant’s 2019 titleholder.

“Wow, so beautiful,” wrote Lady Leon, the couple’s former competitor, who was Miss Dominican Republic in the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant.

“Thanks for all the love!” Varela wrote in response to the well-wishes. “We are very happy and blessed.”