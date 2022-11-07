Tulsa Doughnut Shop Firebombed After Hosting Drag-Themed Art Installation

A doughnut shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma was vandalized for the second time this month after a masked person broke its windows and threw a Molotov cocktail through the shattered glass around 2 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Video from a security camera shows the person, wearing what appears to be a medical mask, a red hat, a black hoodie with the hood pulled up partially covering the hat, and jeans, taking a bat and trying — at first unsuccessfully, then successfully — to break the windows of the shop, The Donut Hole, in Tulsa’s Brookside district, with a baseball bat. As the glass finally shatters, the figure is seen lighting the Molotov cocktail and tossing it through the holes in the windows.

Video footage shows the culprit running away after throwing the explosive. According to Tulsa CW affiliate KOTV, the person also allegedly put “a letter with anti-LGBTQ rhetoric on the door of a neighboring business.” If caught, the suspect could face charges of arson and endangering human lives, according to Tulsa Fire Department officials.

While the owners of The Donut Hole says the damage was minimal, the Oct. 31 incident occurs just over two weeks after the store’s windows were shattered on Oct. 15. That first attack coincided with an art installation held at the shop by The Queens Dirty Dozens, which is run by drag queens. More than 500 people attended the event, during which drag queens passed out doughnut sculptures — going for $50 a piece — with bright coloring or phrases written on them, reports the Kansas City Star.

The next day, the owners of The Donut Hole found their shop had been broken into, with their windows shattered, and the register and other electronic equipment stolen, according to a GoFundMe set up by an individual on behalf of the shop’s owners.

Following that incident, the shop received a flood of donations, well surpassing its goal of $2,500 in less than an hour, according to Tulsa World. Any money that exceeded the cost of repairs was donated to the Tulsa Equality Center, the owners wrote in a Facebook post.

Members of the community rallied behind the shop, leaving positive messages and murals in chalk on the sidewalk outside the store. A youth soccer team called Rainbow Donuts painted a doughnut design over one of the boarded-up windows, according to a post on the business’s Facebook page.