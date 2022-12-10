10 Christmas Songs by Drag Queen to Make Your Holiday Fabulous

Many artists can make Christmas jolly and wonderful, but how many can say they make it truly fabulous?

Leave that to a drag queen, because who knows better about what’s fabulous than someone who dresses up and looks stunning for a living?

If you’re ready to make your yuletide even gayer than it already is, check out these 10 Christmas songs by some of the most beautiful, funny, and downright sickening drag queens out there.

The AAA Girls (AKA Alaska, Courtney Act & Willam) – “Dear Santa, Bring Me a Man”

The American Apparel Ad Girls – also known simply as The AAA Girls – formed when the brand they’re named after hired them to front a marketing campaign. After finding some success with their debut self-titled single (which reached the top 10 on a Billboard chart), the three queens – Alaska, Courtney Act, and Willam – decided to continue making music together. Their next release was “Dear Santa, Bring Me a Man,” and the video shows how funny they all are, how well they work with one another, and, when compared with what they share these days, how far they’ve come.

Alaska Thunderfuck – “Everyday is Christmas”

A year after releasing “Dear Santa, Bring Me a Man,” Alaska returned to the holiday music scene with her very own single, “Everyday is Christmas.” While her first proper foray into the space may have been more focused on the funny, her follow-up was much more heartfelt, which was somewhat new territory for the queen.

Of course, this is still Alaska we’re talking about, so of course the video itself featured plenty to make the viewer laugh.

Courtney Act – “Head to Mistletoe”

Australian singer, songwriter, actor, TV personality, and beloved drag queen Courtney Act dipped her manicured toes into Christmas music (aside from her work as a member of The AAA Girls) with her very own “Head to Mistletoe,” which is accompanied by a video that features almost nothing but the talent kissing seemingly anyone who will say yes in a bar.

Act started her career in entertainment as a vocalist, so the singing is on point, and the whole endeavor is a lot of fun. Also, we’re hoping we get to stand under the mistletoe with her one day.

Jiggly Caliente – “Ratchet Christmas”

“Ratchet” and “Christmas” are not two words that are often associated with one another, but somehow, Jiggly Caliente makes it work…sort of. Everything about the song and the video is low-budget, unpolished, and, well, ratchet, which means it does work! It’s silly in the way only Jiggly can do silly…in that she might not have meant it to be quite as ridiculous as it comes off. No matter! The audience is entertained and the holiday spirit (spirits, more like it) is in full view.

Jinkx Monsoon – “Red & Green”

Jinkx Monsoon is so funny, it’s often easy to forget that she’s also extremely talented in so many other ways. Her video for “Red & Green” is a perfect example of how this can happen.

Watching the clip, anyone might focus too much on the story taking place, which stars legendary journalist Michael Musto as someone who is not enjoying the show. Soundtracking the production is a wonderfully classic Christmas song, sung beautifully by Monsoon. She’s a fantastic vocalist, which is rare in the drag world, and her performance helps set this track apart from so many others.

Manila Luzon – “Slay Bells”

Manila Luzon looks stunning in her video for “Slay Bells,” and she really sells the song to anyone tuning in. It’s a lighthearted affair all about the nicer things one can give to another, and in the treatment, she does her best Martha Stewart by beautifully wrapping all those gifts for her loved ones…though of course, not everything goes smoothly.

“Slay Bells” is an example of how drag queens can make Christmas fun, catchy, and gorgeous, all at the same time.

Nina West – “Jingle Juice”

Drag queens aren’t often associated with country music, but Nina West upends people’s expectations with her holiday single “Jingle Juice.” It’s a silly song, and the former Drag Race contestant created a video to match, complete with plenty of drinks, old ladies, and hunky cowboys with their shirts open. Oh, and horses, because…duh.

RuPaul – “Nothing for Christmas”

Throughout his decades as an artist, RuPaul has actually released quite a bit of Christmas music, including at least three albums filled with holiday cheer. There’s a lot in his discography to choose from, but only one cut could make this list, and “Nothing for Christmas” is the one that’s worth discovering.

The song itself is amateur hour, but it’s the video that must be seen. Those who only know Mama Ru as an Emmy-winning glamazon will be shocked to see how DIY her outfits used to be, and her makeup…well…let’s just say it will make you believe anyone can have a glow up.

Shea Couleé – “Xmas Time”

The newest entry on this list comes from Shea Couleé, whose 2022 single “Xmas Time” is a wonderful addition to the back catalog of drag queen holiday tunes.

Unlike many of her contemporaries, most of Couleé’s musical output isn’t banking on references and comedy, but instead, it’s actually pretty solid pop/R&B art that she wants to be taken seriously. Her seasonal cut follows the same path, and it’s sultry and sexy, and the Drag Race winner’s performance evokes the beauty that millions have come to know her for.

Trixie Mattel – “All I Want For Christmas Is Nudes”

One of Trixie Mattel’s careers (she has many by now) is musician, and she has toured the world performing to large crowds and reached Billboard charts with her signature Americana sound.

In 2017, she released a holiday EP titled Homemade Christmas, which came with the laughable “All I Want For Christmas Is Nudes,” a parody cover of the inescapable “All I Want for Christmas is You” by none other than Mariah Carey. It’s laughable, sure, but Mattel hits on something here–what we all really want when we wake up on Christmas morning.