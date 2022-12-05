5 Superstar Musicians Who Just Made Oscar’s Best Original Song Shortlist

The nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards won’t be revealed until January 24, but a number of projects and talents are one step closer to earning the recognition that so many desire.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has released its annual shortlists for several Oscar categories, which make clear what films, songs, scores, and artists are still in the running for verticals like Best Live Action Short Film, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, and perhaps most notably, Best Original Song.

This time around, all five tunes that were recently nominated for the Golden Globe in the same category are eligible and even likely to be included at the upcoming Oscars.

Names like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga are strong contenders for the coveted prize, but they are only responsible for three of the 15 tracks that made it to the Best Original Song shortlist. The rest of the group includes a slew of fellow chart-toppers, though it can be difficult to understand who is eligible and who could earn a nomination without doing some digging.

Here are five well-known musicians who saw their work included on the Oscars’ Best Original Song shortlist and who might wind up as Academy Award nominees in a little over a month.

The Weeknd

One of the most recent submissions for Best Original Song comes from Canadian pop/R&B superstar The Weeknd, whose new single “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” was written and produced specifically for the just-released Avatar: The Way of Water.

The tune is performed by The Weeknd and co-written and co-produced by the artist as well as noted dance/electronic trio Swedish House Mafia.

The cut has yet to reach any Billboard chart, as it was only technically released a few days ago, though it could wind up becoming a big hit, which may help its chances when it comes to earning an Oscar nod.

The Weeknd is hoping to snag his second chance to win an Academy Award, as he was previously nominated for “Earned It” from Fifty Shades of Grey.

Drake

Not many people seem to have noticed, but Drake is actually in the running for an Academy Award this year. The rapper is a co-writer on the single “Time” from the David O. Russell movie Amsterdam.

It’s possible that not much has been said about his involvement either due to the fact that Drake does not perform the cut – it’s sung by R&B talent Giveon – or perhaps because Amsterdam will go down as one of the biggest flops in recent memory.

Drake also serves as an executive producer on the film, though should it earn a Best Picture nod – which is unlikely – the hip-hop superstar will not be included in that grouping.

Selena Gomez

The past year has been huge for Selena Gomez when it comes to award nominations, as she has earned several chances to win at most of the biggest ceremonies in the entertainment industry.

Her single “My Mind & Me” from her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is currently in the running for the Best Original Song Oscar. While tunes from documentaries don’t receive love from the Academy quite as often as those present in features do, the fact that she’s on this shortlist is notable.

Gomez would be a first-time nominee, as would her co-writers and producers The Monsters & the Strangerz. Gomez is currently nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys alongside Coldplay, and she scored her first Emmy nomination earlier in 2022 as a producer on Only Murders in the Building.

Jazmine Sullivan

Till may end up as one of the most criminally overlooked films when nominations are rolled out next month. The powerful project tells the story of the Emmett Till case that changed America, and it features an incredible performance by star (and possible future nominee) Danielle Deadwyler. (Director Chinonye Chukwu is also absolutely worthy of recognition.) Adding to the movie’s potential Oscar chances is the single “Stand Up,” which is performed and co-written by R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan.

LCD Soundsystem

Already known as one of the most beloved and revered acts in the independent electronic dance genre, LCD Soundsystem could soon also score an unlikely Academy Award nomination.

Three members of the group – including frontman James Murph – are behind the track “New Body Rhumba” from the Noah Baumbach film White Noise.

While the movie isn’t out yet – Netflix will release it on December 30 – the song has already been cleared as a potential Best Original Song nominee.

Here is the full list of tracks featured on the Best Original Song Oscar shortlist:

“Time” from Amsterdam

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

“Good Afternoon” from Spirited

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

“Stand Up” from Till

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing

“New Body Rhumba” from White Noise