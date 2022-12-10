“Don’t Say Gay” Sponsor Resigns After Being Indicted for Fraud

The Florida lawmaker who was the chief House sponsor of the state’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill has resigned after being indicted for pandemic-era loan fraud.

On Wednesday, former State Rep. Joe Harding (R-Williston) was indicted on two counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering, and two counts of making false statements to the Small Business Administration. According to the indictment, Harding allegedly submitted false documentation when applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, as part of a scheme to defraud the SBA of $150,000 under the guise of obtaining pandemic relief funds.

The indictment alleges that Harding made false statements on SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications, and made false representations in supporting documentation, using the names of dormant business entities. It also alleges that Harding obtained fraudulent bank statements for those entities, which were used to support his application for the relief money, which was intended to help small businesses recover from pandemic-induced shutdowns.

If convicted on the six charges against him, the 35-year-old former lawmaker could face up to 35 years in prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page and to Twitter on Thursday, Harding said he was resigning, effective immediately, saying that Florida leaders should not be burdened by distractions that are “mine alone.”

“When I decided to run in in 2019 for the Florida House, I did so for two simple reasons: I love people, and I love Florida,” he wrote. Today, I am resigning from my position for the same two reasons: I love people, and I love Florida.”

While Harding said he was unable to delve into the specifics of his case at this point, he wanted to reassure his constituents and taxpayers that he repaid “every penny” of the loan he obtained through the SBA.

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of this state and more specifically the people of Levy and Marion Counties,” Harding said. “However, due to legal issues that require my complete focus, it is my opinion that now is the time to allow someone else to serve my district.”

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner had previously removed Harding from his committee assignments after the indictment — an action that is rare for state legislative leaders to take against one of their own — effectively neutering Harding’s political power and his ability to perform the duties he was elected to carry out.

Renner argued that removing Harding from his committee assignments would give him more time to focus on his legal woes, while also clarifying that Harding has not been found guilty of the allegations against him, according to Business Insider.

Harding was the main House sponsor of the Parental Rights in Education Act, which was dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics.

The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year, prohibits discussion or instruction relating to sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-3, and requires that such topics be “age or developmentally appropriate” when dealing with middle and high school students. But critics say the bill infringes on the free speech rights of LGBTQ-identifying students and teachers, and has been enforced by administrators in a way that singles out LGBTQ students for punishment if they are “out” or open about their identities at school.