Editor’s Pick: GMCW’s ‘The Holiday Show’

“People go see The Rockettes every year. Some folks always take time to go see The Nutcracker. We’re trying to get something going where people have a tradition of including GMCW’s Holiday Show as an annual outing.” That was Thea Kano, artistic director of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, speaking to Metro Weekly four years ago.

Part of what she meant by “get something going” refers to the organization’s annual end-of-year spectacle, and what to call it. Until 2017, one year’s Sparkle Jingle Joy was the next’s Rockin’ the Holidays, then ReWrapped beget Naughty & Nice. From one year to the next, though, the show isn’t nearly as different as those names might suggest — there’s a lot of sparkle, sure, a moment or two to rock, and a sleigh ride’s worth of naughty joy at every show.

But by calling it The Holiday Show year after year dispenses with any such confusion. And sticking with a fixed name is also befitting the evergreen nature of the concert.

This year’s extravaganza at the Lincoln Theatre will feature tap dancers, over-the-top costumes, and “sparkly snow” — in fact, as the organization put it in a Facebook post, “more sparkles than ever before, more snow than Snowmageddon, and more fun than Santa’s sleigh.”

Speaking of everybody’s favorite North Pole bear, he’s likely to make an appearance, too. The festive program of Christmas standards includes “Sleigh Ride,” “Underneath the Tree,” “The 12 Rockin’ Days of Christmas,” “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” and “Hard Candy Christmas.” The full 250-person chorus will be joined in performance by GMCW ensembles Potomac Fever and Rock Creek Singers, soloists, and the GenOUT Youth Chorus.

“The holiday show is a nice warm opportunity to remind our audience of our mission, which is equality and justice for all,” Kano said. “But we always like to throw in fun things. We never lose sight of who we are.”

The Holiday Show is Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3 and 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW.

Tickets are $25 to $65. Visit www.gmcw.org or call 877-435-9849.