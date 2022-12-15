Editor’s Pick: Story District’s ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

- News
Story District’s newest storytelling program is inspired by the most inspiring film of all time, as ranked by the American Film Institute. For its part, Frank Capra’s 1946 classic was at least indirectly inspired by another leading Christmas title, arguably the most influential and enduring of them all, A Christmas Carol.
The thread connecting the two towering holiday-themed properties is Philip Van Doren Stern’s short story The Greatest Gift, which served as the basis for It’s a Wonderful Life and was itself inspired by and loosely based on the original novella by Charles Dickens.
Positive and uplifting themes of family and community interaction and interconnectivity, giving and altruism, forgiveness and a generosity of spirit are prominent in both iconic and influential works.
Those themes will also factor into the first-person tales to be shared at Story District’s December show “It’s a Wonderful Life” — all of which were inspired in some way by classic holiday fare, starting with the unavoidable sentimental reaction triggered by watching that quintessential Capra classic — despite regular viewings over the course of multiple decades.
“I still tear up at the end when the community comes together to rescue George before he’s taken to jail,” concedes Amy Saidman, Story District’s Artistic Executive Director.
In real life, the local community will come together to hear from and support eight of their neighbors and friends, all featured storytellers coached by Story District staff in developing and rehearsing the performance of original autobiographical vignettes.
The lineup includes:
Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. Tickets are $25.
Visit www.storydistrict.org or call 877-987-6487.
