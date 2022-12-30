Lana Del Rey Announces New Album With a Curious Title

After an especially busy 2021, Lana Del Rey seemingly took much of 2022 off, at least as far as the public is concerned. Just as the year is ending, she has made it clear that she’s going to be back to work in 2023, and that a new chapter – one that comes with a title people couldn’t help but poke some fun at – is imminent.

Del Rey has announced a new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which is slated for a March 10, 2023 release. As she revealed the set’s title, cover, and release date, the singer-songwriter also doled out the project’s first single, which shares a name with the album.

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd‘s cover art shows not only Del Rey herself, but also lists some of the talents involved in creating the work.

According to the names printed, the songs on the title were produced by artists such as Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Zach Dawes, and it appears that fellow musicians like Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, and Tommy Genesis will all feature on the set.

Del Rey dropped not one, but two full-length albums in 2021, making it an especially productive year for the musician, who isn’t known to go very long in between releases. Chemtrails over the Country Club appeared in March 2021 and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Blue Banisters followed in October and didn’t fare quite as well commercially, stalling at No. 8.

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd will be Del Rey’s eighth album to be released by a major label since Born to Die came out in 2012 (and her ninth overall). That figure doesn’t include reissues, EPs, and an audio book of poems she wrote titled Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass, so it’s clear that Del Rey never calms down for long stretches of time. In November 2022, Del Rey earned her highest-charting hit on the Hot 100 of her career, as she was featured on Taylor Swift’s “Snow on the Beach,” which debuted and peaked at No. 4.

Fans of the singer were thrilled with the announcement and the release of a new single, and many took the opportunity to poke fun at the album’s title. Del Rey is known for her odd and sometimes semi-ridiculous song and LP names, and it’s a bit of a running joke among those who are familiar with her work.

Matt Bernstein, who has racked up millions of followers on social media with his insightful visual-led commentary about conservative’s hypocrisy and treatment of the LGBTQ community, created a Lana Del Rey album title generator, which allows anyone to come up with their own equally-as-ridiculous name.

i made a lana del rey album title generator pic.twitter.com/AHS0SZMQbG — matt (@mattxiv) December 7, 2022

Other fans and onlookers got in on the fun by coming up with their own fake album titles, and a lot of them are pretty hilarious.

lana del rey album titles: pic.twitter.com/kESpKoQmuQ — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) December 7, 2022

Lana del Rey loves to put out a 25 minute song called like “fucking my daddy in his 2018 jeep renegade on santa monica boulevard” — not nico (@notn1co) December 7, 2022

lana del rey album titles: pic.twitter.com/A4Wu39mULL — 𝓌𝒾𝓁𝓈𝒽𝒾𝓇𝑒 𝒷𝑜𝓊𝓁𝑒𝓋𝒶𝓇𝒹 🥀 (@LanaGallery) December 6, 2022

me after finishing saying the name of a Lana Del Rey album pic.twitter.com/ac50vHEtHz — chainsaw girl (@shesodessa) December 7, 2022