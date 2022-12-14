Quick Q&A: ​Nonbinary Country Musician ​Adeem the Artist

There are very few musicians who identify as nonbinary or pansexual who have managed to reach an audience of any real size. There are even fewer than identify as both who are making their living in the music industry.

To say that the number of musicians who identify as nonbinary and pansexual and who are known primarily for creating country-leaning art is small is a severe understatement. In fact, Adeem the Artist is certainly the most popular of a small group.

Adeem has been writing and recording music for more than a decade, but the past few years have seen their work reach more people than ever before. They’ve been racking up critical praise and attention from major outlets like Billboard and the New York Times, who have highlighted them as one to watch due to both their position in the business and their art.

Early in December, Adeem released their latest album White Trash Revelry, which has racked up tens of thousands of streams since it dropped. Now, the future looks bright for Adeem, who is breaking barriers simply by being themselves and producing great work.

Tell me about your new album White Trash Revelry. What’s it all about?

It’s somewhat of a cosmic gumbo existing at the intersection of privilege and marginalization. Me and Kyle Crownover, who produced it, were just talking about how it’s a cosmic gumbo. It’s a portrait of the American South, a heritage of storytelling that conflates tall tales with history.

I’ve seen your work labeled as country, but I think there’s more to it than that. How would you describe it?

It’s just my art. I mean, I think that sometimes it has a cerebral, poetic quality and sometimes it is obscene tomfoolery. The effort at balancing the juxtaposed aspects of my identity and the dueling ways of assigning value to a human life are really what drives the heart of the machine. Genre isn’t something I have much care for but the tradition of country music is one I feel very part of.

When did you come out as nonbinary?

January 2021.

A quick look at your discography shows that you seemingly became much more open about being nonbinary and pansexual with your last album, 2021’s Cast Iron Pansexual. Tell me about deciding to incorporate more of that part of your life into your music, and doing so in a very public way?

I don’t know that I ever decided that, to be honest. I think that when the pandemic hit, I needed therapy and people will do anything to avoid going to therapy – like make a record. I wanted to make a record of my experience with my sexuality since I hadn’t addressed it in any direct way and in doing so, stumbled into some brain equations that were inhibiting my gender exploration. I don’t think that I wanted any of this to be a public display but that’s the nature of our celebrity-driven culture and its relationship with the production of art.

How has Nashville treated you? How about the country music space in general?

Nashville has been really generous and welcoming to me, especially in the past couple of years. And by that, I do mean the people and sub-cults of listeners in Nashville but also my new friends and business partners who are helping shape the future of whatever Adeem the Artist is. As far as country music in general, I don’t really know that I exist in that world? I have no idea.

Why do you feel it’s important to put being nonbinary and pansexual front-and-center in your work?

I don’t know that it is. I just am trying to make honest music and that’s just a part of who I am and how I experience the world.

What are some misconceptions regarding being nonbinary and panseuxual that you run into?

Oh boy! I mean, I don’t know. I think pansexuality is complicated because there are so many different variations of its meaning and, in some ways, saying bisexual is easier but it’s also not as concise or fitting.

I do think that commonly people think pansexuality means, “I like trans people too!,” which is offensive in a lot of ways or that it means, “Bisexual people reinforce the gender dichotomy!” Which is also offensive in a lot of ways.

As far as being non-binary, I have found most people just fundamentally don’t understand gender or reckon with it in any meaningful way. I think a lot of folks think, “Okay so my friend wants everything to be a whole thing so now I have to memorize new pronouns,” instead of thinking, “Wow, this framing helps me understand my friend in a new way and contextualizes their experience for me.”

Who are your inspirations, both musically and in your personal life?

There are so many! Karen E. Reynolds is one. She’s an acclaimed songwriter who has been an incredible friend and resource for me. Karen Pittelman is another one. It’s all Karens, all the way down. Pittelman is the founder of the Gay Ole Opry and a critical anthropologist exploring the humanity of the people who make country music and the ways it shapes the culture.

Holly G from the Black Opry is another hero of mine. The way she has taken so many folks to task and tried to broaden the scope of diversity in every room she enters. Dale Mackey is another. She is a creative genius and a warm stepmother to me. Her commitment to following through and actualizing whimsical creative ideas is a constant inspiration to me.

High Five Hannie, Hannah, my wife – she is my biggest hero. Being married to her is a reckless joy and I’m honored to be inspired and informed by who she is and the way she carries her craft.

Audre Lorde, John Prine, Lucinda Williams, Blind Boy Fuller, Garth Brooks, Grace Balderidge, Rachel Cholst, Rissi Palmer, Ray Wylie Hubbard…I’ve got so many goddang heroes, man. I could go for days.

Who are some other nonbinary musicians you like?

Jessye DeSilva is one of my favorites. They’re a dear personal friend and an incredible songwriter. John-Allison Weiss is another one who I adore. JAW has written so many fantastic songs. Rae Spoon too! Aw man. Rae Spoon is phenomenal. “Do whatever the heck you want,” is such a great take on gender and I adore it.

Alex Riggs has put out a slaughtering display of compelling lo-fi albums over the past couple of years too. It’s unhinged. Carter Hodge is also someone to look out for! Oh and Bobby Guard! I adore Bobby.

