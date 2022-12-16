Restaurant Manager Fired After Criticizing Gay Actor for Kissing Date

RuPaul's Drag Race is officially coming back, and the upcoming season is going to be the biggest yet in many ways.

Season 15 officially begins on January 6, 2023, coincidentally (or not so coincidentally), almost exactly one year to the day since season 14 debuted on January 7, 2022.

This latest showing includes a record-setting 16 contestants, and the prize is even more enticing.

This time around, the winner will receive $200,000 -- the largest cash sum ever given to a traditional season winner. The 16 competing queens were revealed on Tuesday via a live stream pre-filmed video hosted by season 14 champion Willow Pill. In the clip, the queens strutted the runway, introduced themselves, and then Pill spoke with each of them one-on-one to give them all a moment to shine.