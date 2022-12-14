Zoolights 2022: National Zoo’s Holiday Light Show

For the first time in three years, the lights are back on at the National Zoo — more than 500,000 of them.

The return of ZooLights, powered by Pepco, after two years lost to the pandemic is encouraging and reassuring, especially since the revived holiday light show is as dazzling and extensive as it was the last time you saw it, if not more so, if it had been more than five years ago.

Just prior to the reopening last month, ZooLights 2022 got a nice unexpected boost when U.S. News & World Report released a new list highlighting “The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S.,” with the National Zoo one among a handful of light shows at zoos around the country.

On select evenings throughout December, the full expanse of the zoological park’s grounds will be illuminated with vivid, environmentally friendly LED lights, a mix of twinkling or shifting or multi-colored and wrapped all around many trees, with others strung to form animal silhouettes as well as 3D glowing animal lanterns. (Most of the real animals will be sleeping and indoor animal enclosures closed.)

Meanwhile, the Zoo’s carousel is lit up pink and yellow and is the only paid ticketed attraction that will be open during ZooLights (except on nights the temperature dips below 35 degrees Fahrenheit). While admission to the spectacle remains as free as ever, guests must show a specific ZooLights entry pass — which can be reserved exactly two weeks prior to the requested evening, then again one week before, then one day before, then the day of.

At the same time, guests who plan to drive to the zoo should also reserve a ZooLights parking pass at a cost of $30.

In the time since the last ZooLights, the zoo parted ways with Friends of the National Zoo, the nonprofit and membership organization that until last year administered everything except for direct animal care at the zoo.

The zoo has now instituted its own membership program offering discounts on in-park food and retail, among other perks. And they can now make this claim: “All proceeds from ZooLights concessions and parking sales benefit animal care and conservation science at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.”

Special winter treats, from popcorn to soft pretzels to Ben & Jerry’s ice cream s’mores, are also available for purchase as are a selection of hot drinks, spiked or not, and the usual dining fare at restaurants in the Mane Grill.

Select evenings also bring live performances by local music acts and school groups. With every performance at the Great Meadow starting at 6 p.m., the lineup includes the Studio Bleu Vocal Groups (12/18), Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Chamber Singers (12/19), Fantasy Players (12/20), and the Joyous Voice Quartet, which will perform every evening during the last week (12/26-30).

ZooLights is open nightly this weekend through Sunday, Dec. 11, next Friday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Dec. 30, from 5 to 9 p.m. National Zoo, 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW. Free. Visit www.nationalzoo.si.edu or call 202-633-4800.