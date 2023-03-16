Diplo Says He’s Hooked Up With Men In The Past

Superstar music producer Diplo has not exactly been shy about his sexuality and his openness to trying things people wouldn’t expect of him, but he shared more than ever before in a new chat.

In a recent interview with Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast, Diplo opened up about his past romantic experiences.

As the conversation veered toward sex and sexuality, Diplo admitted that he has, in fact, had sexual experiences with men. He confessed, “I’m sure I’ve gotten a blowjob from a guy before,” before adding, “For sure. 100%, yeah.”

That’s a major moment for Diplo, as it shows he’s not just talking when he mentions his fluid sexual orientation or hints at past encounters. To openly admit to having sex with another man — even in the manner he did — is not something everyone would be comfortable doing.

When asked how he defines his sexuality, Diplo said, “I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay.” He later clarified by stating, “There are a couple of guys…I could date, life partner-wise.”

He was referring to the men who pop up on Instagram, as the platform serves him images and accounts it believes he might be interested in based on past views and likes. He mentioned that the ones that really get him going are the “woodchopping” ones. Diplo admitted that although he finds them attractive, he’s not sure if it’s enough to make him fully embrace his gay side.

Diplo stated during the interview that he believes that “getting a blowjob is not that gay.” He also revealed that when it comes to finding a romantic partner, he is more interested in vibes “over gender.”

In the past, Diplo has spoken about his sexuality, including during a Reddit AMA a few years back when he shared that he believes “everyone’s a lil gay,” including himself. He also kissed Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar in the music video for their song “Então Vai.”

Diplo’s openness about his sexuality is refreshing and has inspired many fans to embrace their own fluidity.

The Grammy winner has enjoyed a productive and successful music career, and he’s scored hits on his own, as part of several groups, and as a behind-the-scenes collaborator.

Casual listeners might best remember him for his work with Major Lazer, as one-half of Silk City and also Jack Ü, and for his production and songwriting work with stars like Madonna, Maroon 5, Beyoncé, and countless others.