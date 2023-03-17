Jussie Smollett’s “Attackers” Tell All In New Docuseries

It’s been over a year since Jussie Smollett was found guilty of lying about a staged attack, and now the brothers who admitted that they were hired by the actor to take part in the scheme have spoken out about their role in the bizarre incident.

In a bombshell interview that’s an integral part of Fox Nation’s new docuseries Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax, brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo admitted they were the ones who attacked Smollett, and they’re not holding back any details.

Back in 2019, Smollett paid the Osundairo siblings $3,500 to stage the attack on the streets of Chicago.

After he went to the hospital and the story broke via social media, the actor claimed that a pair of MAGA hat-wearing white supremacists were responsible.

The story quickly gained media attention, and the public was outraged at the apparent hate crime.

However, during the investigation and subsequent trial, it was revealed that Smollett had concocted the whole thing as a bid for attention and sympathy.

In their interview, the brothers revealed that Smollett wanted to be seen as someone inspiration to both black and gay people.

“He wanted to be the poster boy for activism,” they said. “He wanted to be the hero.” They also stated that they took up Smollett’s offer to beat him up because they thought he would eventually help their career.

The brothers revealed that they felt betrayed by Smollett after the fraud was revealed, and they called him “insane.”

They also said that when they were caught, Smollett threw them under the bus and denied everything.

“That’s when I knew that this dude was like a supervillain,” one of the brothers said. They even referenced an ABC-TV interview Smollett took part in, in which they say he was “lying through his teeth, and not caring.”

The docuseries also dives deep into the investigation, with some of the police officers who took part in discovering that the entire affair was made up and that the “perpetrators” were not white men in MAGA hats, but rather two black brothers.

For his part, Smollett has not admitted guilt, even to this day. He served six days of a 150-day jail sentence in Chicago. He has not worked significantly since then, as Hollywood seems to have turned its back on the once-rising star following his hoax.

The Smollett case has been one of the most bizarre and controversial stories in recent years. It highlights the dangers of seeking attention and sympathy at any cost, and the potential consequences of such actions.

The Osundairo brothers’ interview sheds new light on the story and adds a new dimension to the narrative.