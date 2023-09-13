Ricky Martin’s Rumored Ex Is Running For President Of Mexico

Eduardo Verástegui, an actor and movie producer once rumored to be romantically linked to Ricky Martin, has taken a surprising turn in his career by going into politics.

He recently filed paperwork to run for the office of President of Mexico as an independent candidate in the country’s upcoming June 2024 elections. The news was first reported by Newsweek.

“Mexico is not doing well, there’s more poverty, more security issues, more crime, just more and more bad things… it really broke my heart,” the actor and producer said to Newsweek in an interview about his candidacy. “I was not raised to be a politician, but people said, ‘that’s why we should do it, people are tired of political powers.’ They don’t believe in politicians and they don’t believe in these false promises.”

Verástegui initially gained recognition and became something of a star in his home country for his work in telenovelas and as a member of the ’90s boy band Kairo.

After finding success in Mexico, he ventured into Hollywood with appearances in Jennifer Lopez’s “Ain’t That Funny” music video in 2001 and the romantic comedy Chasing Papi alongside Sofia Vergara in 2003.

Verástegui’s career grew by leaps and bounds this year when he became one of the producers of the conservative-leaning film Sound of Freedom. The movie, which explores the topic of child trafficking, has found an audience among right-wing voters in the United States and has contributed to various QAnon conspiracy theories.

In recent years, Verástegui has garnered more attention for his right-wing political views and affiliations than for his film and TV work.

He has been known to align himself with conservative groups and individuals, including those associated with the MAGA movement fronted by Donald Trump, whom he clearly adores, based on his social media presence. His posts on these platforms have been marked by controversial and divisive statements, particularly regarding LGBTQ issues.

The rumors of a past romantic involvement with Martin were first tabloid fodder a long time ago, but they have resurfaced over the years, despite Verástegui’s adamant denials.

This alleged connection came to the forefront once more after Verástegui made misleading comments that linked pedophilia with homosexuality, sparking outrage and criticism.

In his pursuit of the Mexican presidency, Verástegui faces a significant challenge. To secure a place on the ballot, he must obtain one million signatures by January, which is certainly a daunting task, but not entirely impossible.