Cole Escola’s ‘Oh Mary’ is a Night of Absolute Lunacy (Review)

The 16th President of the United States and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, are undoubtedly rolling in their graves, thanks to an outrageous Off-Broadway play depicting Abraham Lincoln as a grouchy, closeted homosexual and the first lady as a manic, booze-guzzling, bored hausfrau who wants nothing more than to return to her first love, cabaret.

Yet if Abe and his lady were honest, even they would be thoroughly delighted by the shenanigans concocted by and starring non-binary actor Cole Escola. Well, first the Lincolns would be deeply offended, then possibly hurt and potentially angry, but deep down, they would have to confess a bit of amusement by Oh, Mary!, Escola’s hit play which marketing materials tout “finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.

Although they may not be immediately recognizable, Escola appeared on the TV shows Difficult People, At Home with Amy Sedaris, and Search Party. They also have writing credits on HBO’s Hacks and The Other Two.

With Oh, Mary!, Escola has penned a fast-paced vehicle that revives and evokes the classic stage camp that was so prominent in the 1980s with actors like Charles Pierce, Charles Ludlam, Everett Quinton, and Charles Busch.

With nothing to do but mope around the White House and drink paint thinner, Mary Todd (Escola) turns to her frenemy Louise (Bianca Leigh) for company and companionship. So what if they threw her down the stairs and set her house on fire? Daffy and reliable Louise attempts to take the burden off of President Lincoln (Conrad Ricamora) as he wages war with the South. “The South of what?”, a dim Mary asks repeatedly.

As Louise, Leigh is picture-perfect propriety, dressed in a simple, elegant southern dress with sky-blue edges, a delightful foil to Escola’s hysteria as Mary. James Scully is wonderful as the dashingly handsome and patient acting teacher who tries to impart thespian wisdom to Mrs. Lincoln — ultimately, a hopeless cause, even though he scores Mary an audition for the play Our American Cousin.

Tony Macht competently serves as Lincoln’s right-hand assistant, always militant and willing to serve the Commander-in-Chief (in more ways than one).

Ricamora, who has a knack for playing politicians (he recently portrayed Filipino leader Ninoy Aquino in Here Lies Love), rounds out the cast as the leader of the free world. Although his Lincoln remains stoic and composed, Ricamora clearly understands the silliness he finds himself in, and masterfully contrasts his fellow players.

Historical accuracy be damned in Escola’s world. There are but a few truths to be found in Oh, Mary! Lincoln was president. His wife in fact was a strain on his presidency and personal life (due primarily to what we now might consider bipolar disorder). He was assassinated while watching a play at Ford’s Theatre. The rest of the show is endearing, fabricated lunacy.

Sam Pinkleton directs the finely-tuned cast and the show flies by in a rapid 80 minutes. The length is ideal, and if it were longer, it might wear out its welcome. Here, brevity (and camp) is indeed the soul of wit.

Scenic designer dots has constructed a totally simple but practical set that doubles as a basic White House office and later as an old-time saloon. Holly Pierson dresses her cast with Antebellum elegance.

So many plays bill themselves as “comedy” but the laughs are all too scarce. With Oh, Mary!, the humor is rowdy, raunchy, and relentless. Originally scheduled to run for only a few weeks, the show has been extended through May. It wouldn’t be surprising if the antics are granted yet another extension and a possible move to the main stem of Broadway, where Mary would be able to flaunt her cabaret act on the Great White Way.

Oh, Mary! (★★★★★) is playing Off-Broadway through May 12, 2024 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, 121 Christopher St. in New York City. Tickets are $75 to $191. Visit www.ohmaryplay.com.