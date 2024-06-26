Right-Wing Outraged Over Buffalo Bills for Gay League Support

- News
While the modern National Football League has made great strides toward diversity in recent years, from celebrating gay players to promoting LGBTQ inclusion, these moves still generate a peculiar amount of harsh backlash.
Most recently, the NFL’s Buffalo Bills took some heat after announcing on June 18 that it would follow several other NFL teams in sponsoring a local chapter of the National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL).
Journalist Carmine Sabia, who promotes himself as “a voice of inspiration and clarity” posted on X that the sponsorship is “what the end of the United States looks like.”
This is what the end of the United States looks like.
The Buffalo Bills are sponsoring The National Gay Flag Football League. pic.twitter.com/8ac1PZHyxC
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 18, 2024
Other right-wing pundits piled on, such as Rob Schmitt of the Newsmax network.
“When you thought you could escape the Pride month propaganda by watching football, apparently not,” said Schmitt on the air. “The Buffalo Bills is the latest NFL franchise supporting a new national gay flag football league. What?”
Meanwhile, back in Buffalo, the Bills quoted NGFFL Commissioner Joel Horton in its release touting the sponsorship.
“We are thrilled to bring inclusive flag football to Buffalo with the support of the Buffalo Bills,” said Horton. “This exciting addition joins 27 other cities, and over 4,000 players, including straight allies, in the [NGFFL].
“Our mission is to unite the community through the spirit of competition while celebrating our diversity. By fostering an environment where everyone is welcome, we aim to build a stronger, more inclusive Buffalo. Together, with the backing of the Buffalo Bills, we are creating a space where all individuals can participate, compete, and thrive.”
The New York City-based NGFFL, founded in 2022, holds its national Gay Bowl annually, along with other tournaments.
This year, the Gay Bowl runs October 31 to November 3 in Austin, Texas.
Locally, the D.C. Gay Flag Football League earned official standing in 2010, and now counts more than 200 players. The NFL’s Washington Commanders is among the DCGFFL’s sponsors.
