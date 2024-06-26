Right-Wing Outraged Over Buffalo Bills for Gay League Support

Harrison Butker, the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, has given any self-respecting LGBTQ person a reason to cheer against the defending Super Bowl champions next football season.

On May 11, Butker, a Georgia native, delivered a 20-minute screed ranting against LGBTQ people and working women as part of a commencement address at Benedictine College, a Catholic liberal arts school in Atchison, Kansas.

Butker, a self-professed conservative Catholic, whose hostility towards LGBTQ people is much more severe than that of Pope Francis, the current leader of the Catholic Church, used his address to attack President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Catholic abortion rights supporters, and LGBTQ people who embrace their identity.