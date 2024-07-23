Sununu Signs a Trio of Anti-LGBTQ Bills into Law

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill preventing transgender girls in grades 5-12 from participating on female-designated sports teams.
He declared that the measure “ensures fairness and safety in women’s sports” by prohibiting transgender females from competing against cisgender females, against whom they may have a physiological and competitive advantage.
New Hampshire is the 25th state to impose a restriction on transgender athlete participation.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, along with the national organization GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), criticized the law, which requires student-athletes to show a birth certificate or “other evidence” to prove their gender identity aligns with their assigned sex at birth.
Both organizations also warned that, under some broad interpretations of the law, students — including cisgender girls who don’t conform to stereotypical “female” behaviors and manners of dress — might be forced to submit to “sex verification” measures, such as genital inspections, reports The Portsmouth Herald.
Megan Tuttle, the president of NEA-New Hampshire, the state’s largest teachers union, slammed Sununu’s decision.
“Public schools should be safe, welcoming environments for all students, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity,” Tuttle said in a statement. “Shame on Governor Sununu for signing into law this legislation that excludes students from athletics.”
Sununu also signed a second bill banning surgical interventions for transgender minors, casting it as a safety issue and a “commonsense” solution that “reflects the values of parents across our state.”
The governor said the law would ensure that “life-altering, irreversible surgeries will not be performed on children.”
He sought to defend his decision by citing the Biden administration’s stated belief that surgical interventions should not be performed on minors.
The Democratic presidential administration previously rankled LGBTQ advocates when it appeared to back age limits on surgical care.
Neera Tanden, a domestic policy adviser to President Joe Biden, has since clarified that while the Biden administration believes it best to delay surgical interventions until adulthood, it opposes categorical bans on such practices, which fail to take into account patients’ individual circumstances.
The third bill Sununu signed into law allows parents to opt their children out of any educational curriculum touching on sexual orientation, gender, or gender identity.
Critics have argued that the “opt out” stigmatizes LGBTQ students by equating any acknowledgement of their identities to “objectionable material,” and may even pave the way for bullying or harassment of students whose behavior doesn’t conform to stereotypical norms of gender expression.
Sununu vetoed a fourth bill, which would have eliminated nondiscrimination protections for transgender individuals, and could have opened the door to bathroom bans.
“In 2018, Republicans and Democrats passed legislation to prevent discrimination because as I said at the time, it is unacceptable and runs contrary to New Hampshire’s ‘Live Free or Die ‘spirit,” Sununu said, referencing the state motto, in a statement. “That still rings true today. The challenge with HB 396 is that in some cases it seeks to solve problems that have not presented themselves in New Hampshire, and in doing so invites unnecessary discord.”
The conservative group Cornerstone slammed Sununu for vetoing the bill, which it claims “would have maintained the rights of New Hampshire institutions to consider biological sex in separating prisons, athletic competitions, bathrooms, and locker rooms.”
While happy about the veto of the bill seeking to erode legal protections for the transgender community, LGBTQ advocates criticized Sununu for caving to the demands of social conservatives by signing the other three bills.
“These unconstitutional bills — now signed into law — are cynical attacks on some of the most vulnerable youth in our state and will have devastating impacts on transgender and LGBTQ+ students who already face discrimination and isolation just for being their authentic selves,” Devon Chaffee, the executive director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, said in a statement.
“Our politicians are continuing to fail trans youth: these laws are not actually about fair sports, healthy classrooms, or overall wellbeing, but rather imposing discriminatory views and pushing transgender people out of public life.”
The Texas Supreme Court upheld a state law prohibiting doctors from prescribing gender-affirming care to transgender minors, placing unique restrictions on the rights of parents with transgender children.
Justice Rebeca Azipuru Huddle, writing on behalf of the 8-1 majority, found that while "fit parents" have a right to raise their children without government interference, that right is not absolute.
The ban on gender-affirming care was approved by Texas lawmakers on a largely party-line vote, with Republicans pushing for the restrictions.
Under the law, doctors are prohibited from prescribing puberty blockers and hormone therapy to youth suffering from gender dysphoria. Doctors who violate the law are subject to disciplinary action and will have their medical license revoked by the Texas Medical Board.
According to polling data recently released by Gallup, a razor-thin majority of Americans continue to believe changing one’s gender is morally wrong.
The same data, from Gallup’s annual Values and Beliefs poll, conducted in May, show a substantial majority of Americans are opposed to bans on gender-affirming care for minors.
While this polling is relatively in line with data from since 2021, the independent Trans Legislation Tracker shows a clear increase in anti-Trans legislation starting in 2020, with 85 bills, versus 32 in 2019 and 155 in 2021.
A Missouri appeals court ruled that a transgender man is entitled to more than $4 million in damages for discrimination after being barred from the boys' locker room when he was enrolled in public school over a decade ago.
Missouri's Western District Court of Appeals unanimously reversed a lower court's decision to throw out a jury verdict in favor of R.J. Appleberry, referred to in court documents as "R.M.A."
Appleberry was a former student of Delta Woods Middle School, the Freshman Center, and Blue Springs South High School in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Writing for the appeals court, Judge Anthony Gabbert wrote that the Blue Springs R-IV School District had discriminated against the former student by barring him from boys' facilities, reports the Missouri Independent.
