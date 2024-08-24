This Week’s Advertisers: Issue of August 22/29, 2024

VIDA Fitness, the trendy, popular gym chain whose membership includes large swaths of D.C.'s gay community, has announced plans to install surveillance cameras in men's locker rooms to help combat crime.

Michaela Brown, the general manager of VIDA Fitness's Logan Circle gym, announced the plans to install the cameras on the morning of August 20.

Screenshots of the message rapidly spread across social media platforms, with some people expressing outrage and alleging the cameras violate people's privacy.

"Some of you have noticed the presence of new cameras in the locker and sink area of the men's locker room," Brown wrote. "Though they are not fully installed, it is our plan to increase visibility in those areas for safety and security purposes.