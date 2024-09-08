Stanley Black & Decker Confronts Boycott Over DEI Initiatives

Two more major corporations have abandoned their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies and distanced themselves from the nation's largest LGBTQ rights organization to avoid criticism from right-wing activists and conservative voters.

The disturbing trend provides more evidence to support claims that corporate America -- once heralded for its embrace of the LGBTQ community -- has begun scrapping policies that might anger conservative consumers and prompt a boycott of their products.

Conservatives argue that DEI policies amount to discrimination, favoring racial and gender minorities over other job applicants or catering to their wishes over those of other employees.