Karine Jean-Pierre Promoted to Senior Adviser to President Biden

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to senior adviser to President Joe Biden, becoming the first active press secretary to hold that title.

“Karine has been a trusted advisor to the President and all of us here at the White House since day one,” Jeff Zients, Biden’s chief of staff, told ABC News. “Her counsel will be critical to get as much done as possible for the American people in the coming months.”

Jean-Pierre made history in 2022 when she was tapped to replace Jen Psaki as press secretary, becoming the first Black woman and the first openly gay person to hold the position of the White House’s chief spokesperson.

She had previously served as Vice President Kamala Harris’s chief of staff during her 2020 presidential run and worked on former President Barack Obama’s successful campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

Jean-Pierre will begin her new role effective immediately. But she will also maintain her press secretary duties through January 2025, when Biden leaves office. The promotion is in title only and does not include a salary increase.

As an adviser, Jean-Pierre will serve as a confidante to Biden and have the president’s ear on a range of issues. A White House official told ABC News that Jean-Pierre’s promotion not only demonstrates Biden’s trust in her, but his commitment to having diverse and inter-generational voices advising him and bringing in different points of view or overlooked tangential issues.

“Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time, and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration,” Biden said of Jean-Pierre in a 2022 statement when he announced her as press secretary.

Zients told ABC in a statement that “the president and everyone in the White House deeply values Karine — she is an incredibly talented communicator and trusted advisor who keeps a cool head in any crisis and always has your back. We are lucky to have her on the core team advancing the president’s historic agenda every day.”