MAGA Gays Say Denver Gay Bar Discriminated Against Them

READ THIS COLUMN IN THE MAGAZINE

First hearing of the Apalachee High School shooting earlier this month, it didn’t particularly register. It’s difficult to live in America and not be numb to a mass shooting.

It’s a bit like America’s foremost hillbilly and Donald Trump’s vice-presidential running mate, J.D. Vance, put it to a campaign crowd in Arizona shortly after: “I don’t like that this is a fact of life. But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets.”

I’ve not gotten the impression that mass shootings at schools occur because the shooter simply sees schools as “soft targets.” The shooters wanting “to make headlines” seem much better off at a concert or nightclub. Kids shooting their classmates and teachers, on the other hand, seems particularly tied to adolescent mental health issues -- and absurdly easy access to incredibly deadly firearms.