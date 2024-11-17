Exhibit: “Cardboard” at Rhizome DC

Cardboard generally refers to various, heavy paper-like materials, including card stock, corrugated fiberboard, and paperboard. Creative use of it allows artists a means of repurposing material that might have otherwise gone to waste.

The works at the latest exhibit at Rhizome DC celebrate this remarkably sturdy material so commonly used in our day-to-day lives, from cereal boxes to your latest package from Amazon.

The pieces by the three featured local artists in the exhibit, Christian Tribastone, Mei Mei Chang, and JS Adams, range from the patently odd to the oddly familiar.

Yet the pieces are equally hypnotic and alluring, capturing a kind of homespun, outsider’s art beauty in their formations.

On display through Nov. 30 at Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple St. NW, in the Takoma neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Free and open to the public. Meet the artists on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.rhizomedc.org