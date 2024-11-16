Gay Adult Film Star Blasted for Hailing Trump’s Victory

Arad Winwin, a model and content creator best known for his work in gay adult films, received backlash on social media for sharing posts expressing support for President-elect Donald Trump and opposition to Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

In the run-up to this year’s election, the 34-year-old gay man shared various memes attacking Harris, Biden, and Democratic surrogates while championing Trump. He also shared a racist meme questioning Harris’s ethnic and racial background.

The day after the election, Winwin shared a post including an image from the Daily Patriot Report.

“All the best and MEGA CONGRATULATIONS TO our president MR @realdonaldtrump. Make America great and affordable and safe AGAIN. LOVE IS LOVE. We all together in this.”

The post received an abundance of negative comments from Winwin’s followers.

“You were a gay porn icon for me, but you elected a homophobic, transphobic president of the United States who is against the entire LGBT community. You have no respect for your audience,” wrote one Instagram user.

“(1) gay (2) immigrant (3) porn star, man! You’re the holy trinity of the kinda people Trump insults and Republican supporters hunt for,” wrote another, to which Winwin replied: “(4) citizen.”

“Disgusting and disappointing,” adult film star Lucas Dell wrote.

Of course, people also scrambled to Winwin’s defense, attacking the other commenters and criticizing Democrats.

“People need to learn to respect each individual’s decision, we are not obliged to support what they support!” wrote a user. “Long live Trump, be gay, but be smart!”

“MAGA Gay and Not Woke? I knew there’s something special about you,” wrote another, adding two heart emojis.

A former jockstrap and underwear model for Andrew Christian, Winwin has starred in videos for a host of different adult film studios, including CockyBoys, Ducati Porn, Falcon Studios, Gay Room, Hot House, Lucas Entertainment, Men.com, Naked Sword, and Alpha Males. He was nominated in three separate years for GayVN Awards, which honor actors’ work in the gay adult film industry.

Winwin currently has over 507,000 followers on Instagram, over 284,000 followers on X, and an active OnlyFans page charging $19.99 monthly. He also has a TikTok account with 3.4 million likes and 295,000 followers, but the profile doesn’t display any content.

It appears some of his former Instagram followers have since “unfollowed” him on the platform.

According to data from Social Blade, in the 30 days prior to November 14, Winwin gained only 30 followers while losing 15,600. The biggest loss came on November 7, with 11,700 accounts unfollowing him.

Speaking with Out magazine in a direct message chat, Winwin defended his decision to congratulate Trump, and criticized those slamming him for his support of the once and future president and invoked his right to free speech.

“I congratulate the president of the country I live [in] and love,” he replied. “The beauty of America freedom of speech. But unfortunately as you can see how hate, anger, madness, toxic and negativity getting because of that.

“If this is lgbt and democrat and gay community and all I DON’T [WANT] BE PART OF IT,” he added. “Here is United state of America and definitely we have talk and exercise our rights.”

He later said in the conversation that he would have done the same had Harris won the election. “If Kamala was winning the election I was gonna do the same. She’s gonna our President and we have respect and accept her bc we live in this country.”

He also called the negative comments he received from people on social media “insane.”

Throughout the interview, he downplayed the threat that a future Trump administration might pose to LGBTQ rights, claimed that the Biden-Harris administration had done nothing for LGBTQ people, and said there were more pressing issues in the United States.

Winwin, a former Iranian soldier who immigrated to the United States, also implied that some LGBTQ people’s fears over losing freedoms under Trump were overblown. “I come from Iran and Turkey. As I said, so I know what’s up for gay men if haven’t freedom.”

He also called his detractors “full of anger” and suggested, “Maybe that’s why everyday lgbt community getting more haters and non accepting bc of this.”

At one point in the interview, he wrote, “yes I am gay and support gay men that’s it,” adding, “I’m OLD SCHOOL GAY, like men, muscle.”

He also continued to insult his detractors as close-minded.

“Sad thing to most of lgbt here they don’t have life experience. Born and raised here. The most far place visit is city next of them city. Life hero is ruPaul drags. They only can do hate and judge. And way more close minded and believe very fast and easy to what they see. And hear.”