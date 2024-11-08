Ted Miller to Lead Whitman-Walker Foundation

Whitman-Walker, the D.C.-based community health center specializing in LGBTQ health care and HIV prevention and treatment, has named Ted Miller, a former Obama administration official, as the interim executive director of the Whitman-Walker Foundation.

As head of the foundation, which serves as the health center’s philanthropic arm, Miller will be charged with fundraising and uses community-based philanthropy to ensure the sustainability and growth of Whitman-Walker Health, the center’s medical services arm, run by CEO Naseema Shafi, and the Whitman-Walker Health System, run by CEO Dr. Heather Aaron.

Miller’s background includes senior fundraising, public engagement, communications, and government affairs roles in two federal agencies, including AmeriCorps. He has also previously worked in the congressional offices of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and former Sen. Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), as well as for NARAL Pro-Choice America and Cancer Support Community, a national organization providing free navigation services to people affected by cancer.

In 2022, he launched a consulting practice focused on change management and organizational leadership. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas, and a certificate in organization leadership and change management from Georgetown University.

“Ted comes to the Whitman-Walker Foundation with a track record of building relationships and executing strategies that increase organizations’ effectiveness and visibility,” Aaron said in a statement. “His experience also includes serving as volunteer at Whitman-Walker, a testament to his commitment to our mission and the patients we are honored to serve.”

While working at Cancer Support Community in 2021, Miller partnered with Whitman-Walker to facilitate First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the center as part of an initiative focused around encouraging Americans to get results cancer screenings.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Miller served on the board of trustees for the Point Foundation, which provides scholarships and leadership opportunities to LGBTQ students, and on the Victory Fund Campaign Board, which focuses on electing more out LGBTQ individuals to public office.

“As someone who has lived in D.C. for more than 25 years and benefited from Whitman-Walker’s services, I am honored to contribute to this remarkable and innovative institution,” Miller, who lives in D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood with his husband, said.

“When it comes to equity and community engagement, the new Max Robinson Center really speaks to my heart, given my many years advocating for policies to make health services more accessible and affordable,” he added