Elton John Reveals He’s Lost His Vision

British singer Elton John revealed over the weekend that he has lost his eyesight following a recent infection.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer made the announcement following the opening night of the new musical version of The Devil Wears Prada, based on the 2006 hit film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway (which, in turn, was based on a 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger).

John, who wrote the score for the musical — which stars Vanessa Williams as intimidating editor Miranda Priestly — said he struggled to watch the musical due to his vision loss, reported The Associated Press.

“I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight,” he said. “I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it.”

He added, “It’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight.”

John had previously disclosed in September that an infection had left him “with only limited vision in one eye.”

Speaking to ABC News, the “Rocket Man” singer said he hasn’t been recording new music, and instead is focused on his health and improving his vision. He currently can’t see, watch, or read anything.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done anything,” he said. “I just have to get off my backside. I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France.

“It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest. So there’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment,” he added. “I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know.”