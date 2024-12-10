Pornhub Reveals 2024’s Most Popular Gay Performer

Malik Delgaty was the most popular gay adult performer on Pornhub in 2024, according to the site’s year-in-review statistics, which compiled visitor searches and viewing habits.

Delgaty, who also films straight and bisexual scenes, took the title for the second year in a row. He was followed by gay adult star Tyler Wu and Hunnypaint, a “femboy” couple, coming in third.

Rounding out the list of the top 10 most viewed gay content creators were: Cade Maddox, Rhyheim Shabazz, Dante Colle, Joey Mills, Leon and Mike, Legrand Wolf, and Mtwunk.

When it comes to the type of content gay users requested, twinks reigned supreme in 2024.

The top three gay search terms on Pornhub remained the same from 2023, with “twink” in the top spot, “anime” in second, and “pinoy,” a term for a male of Filipino descent, in third.

“Femboy” rose four spots from eighth last year to fourth, while “straight guys first time” rose from sixth to fifth, and “furry” rose two spots to become the sixth most-searched term of the year.

Terms that saw the largest increases were “cute femboy,” “animation,” “ftm,” “latino,” and “black gay.”

“Twink” also was the most viewed category of 2024. The “bareback” category placed second, and “straight guys,” which was previously first, fell two spots to third.

Rounding out the top five categories were “daddy” and “big dick.”

Other categories seeing increased popularity were “blowjob,” “Asian,” “amateur,” and “cumshot.”

Categories seeing the largest decrease in popularity were “interracial” and “solo male.” “Massage,” “Japanese,” and “Public” all fell three spots but remained in the Top 20 most viewed categories.

PuppyGirlXO was the most popular transgender performer, followed by Emma Rose, Daniela Chanel, nbnabunny, and Vicats. Noah Way was the top transgender male performer, at sixth overall.

Female users accounted for 38% of all visitors to Pornhub, up from 31% a year ago. Females comprised a majority of Pornhub visitors in two countries — the Philippines and Argentina — as well as 49% of visitors in Colombia and 48% in Mexico. Ukraine, Peru, and Chile also have a higher proportion of female users than the global average.

Unsurprisingly, categories searched for by female viewers varied significantly from those perused by men. However, many of the top pornstars searched for by women are popular among men. Only two of the top 15 performers searched for by women overall were men — straight pornstar Johnny Sins and bisexual star Danner Mendez.

Interestingly, when comparing the performers whom female users searched out, in comparison to male users, all were gay or bi men.

Gay pornstar Dom King was viewed 468% more by women than men, gay performer Alex Mecum was viewed 373% more by women, and gay performer Diego Sans was searched 316% more. Gay performer Sharok was viewed 297% more by women than men, gay performer Tyler Wu 268% more, bisexual performer Rafael Alencar was viewed 234% more times by women than men.

The United States consumed the most porn on the website, followed by France, the Philippines, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Germany and Brazil jumped up the rankings to sixth and seventh overall. In total, the top 20 countries make up more than 79% of daily traffic on the site.

The average age of Pornhub users in 2024 was 38 years old, up from 37 for the past few years. The 18-to-24-year-old age group continues to make up the biggest portion of users, comprising 27% of all traffic, followed by the 25-to-34-year-old age group, comprising 24% of all traffic.

While there are fewer viewers over age 45 proportionally, the number of over users aged 45 to 54 increased 1% over last year, and 55 to 64 increased by 3%.

Most visitors to Pornhub or PornhubGay access the site via smartphones, which make up 90.5% of worldwide traffic, with desktops comprising 7.9% of traffic and tablets comprising 1.6% of traffic. Androids account for nearly two-thirds of all smartphone traffic, while the percentage of Apple devices comprising traffic fell dramatically.