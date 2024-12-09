Uproar Bar Launches $100K Crowdfunding Campaign

Uproar, the D.C. gay bar that markets itself primarily toward the bear community, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help cover “unexpected costs.”

The bar posted a link to the GoFundMe campaign on its Facebook page on Sunday, Dec. 8, urging people to click through and donate. The campaign, organized by Uproar’s owner, Tammy Truong, has set a goal of $100,000. Thus far, over $3,400 has been raised.

The GoFundMe page also includes a message from Uproar’s management team.

“For over nine years, Uproar has been an integral part of the DC LGBTQIA+ community,” it reads. “We have recently faced unexpected challenges and are asking for help from the community that we’ve given much to. We want to continue to be able to pay and support our staff and our community. All donations will be used to pay for these unexpected costs and will be used to improve the space for staff and patrons.”

The management team of Uproar did not respond to a request from Metro Weekly seeking comment. However, the team authored a post on the bar’s Instagram account, providing additional details about the bar’s financial situation, and saying they wished to provide “additional context and transparency.”

“Increased insurance costs for 2025 have drained our reserves from our summer sales,” the post reads. “Due to this cost, we are struggling to make rent and pay utility costs through the winter. Our number one priority is to take care of our wonderful staff who do such incredible work and are the lifeblood of Uproar. We are hoping to keep our staff fully scheduled and employed through this tough time so they can support themselves and their families. …

“All donations will be used to pay rent and utilities and any excess will be used to repair and prepare our space for World Pride 2025,” the post continues. “We will be running specials all winter long and hope to see all the wonderful guests that we know and love.”

Justin Parker, co-owner of the gay bar Shakers and the former co-owner of the now-shuttered gay bar The Dirty Goose, explained the reasons why many bars and restaurants that serve alcohol struggle financially in a post on X. Parker noted that many establishments in D.C. struggle with the cost of liquor liability insurance because premiums for businesses within city limits are higher than in nearby Maryland or Virginia.

Businesses that sell alcohol in most states must purchase liquor liability insurance to protect themselves from financial losses, bodily injury, or property damage caused by intoxicated customers.

D.C.’s Dram Shop laws prohibit bars from serving anyone under age 21, anyone who appears to be intoxicated, or anyone known to drink excessively, and often impose fines or penalties on bars that are believed to have violated those laws.

Additionally, establishments may be fined by anyone injured by a drunk driver if they are proven to have continued to have served a person who later drives while under the influence.

“If you’re wondering why bars are closing or are close to it in D.C. here’s some reasons why. That DRAM shop law has had zero effect,” Parker wrote, referring to legislation passed earlier this year intended to lessen the liability of establishments serving liquor within the District.

“[The legislation] does not mandate that insurance companies have to lower our premiums,” Parker added. “It just lowers a bar’s liability.”

Parker went on to author a thread detailing the costs facing bar owners, including not only liquor liability insurance but also rising rents and increased payroll costs due to the passage of a voter-approved initiative aimed at phasing out of the tipped minimum wage. At the same time, Parker noted that most establishments have attempted not to pass along the costs to customers in the form of higher prices.

“When we re-upped our insurance this year there was ONE company willing to insure us,” Parker writes. “Goose had zero claims in nine years. Our insurance? 48K a year. 5K MORE than 2023. Break that down to $4800 a month, that’s killer, especially in slow months.

“Shakers was even HIGHER. Funnily enough insurance is supposedly based on revenue. You have a great year, your insurance goes up. Have a down year, your insurance goes down — oh wait. Never mind, it still goes up.

“Rent? If you’re a bar closing in on 9-10 years your rent, on average, has gone up around 30% (3% a year). Sometimes that’s doable. What makes that much harder? When your payroll cost goes up 260% in that span of time. In 2016 the tipped wage was $2.77/ hr. That increased gradually to $5.35 over 7 years. Then Initiative 82 happened and that increased to $10 in TWO YEARS. 82 directly caused an 87% increase in payroll costs in two years. You can argue the merits of both sides of 82, but that is the reality.”

Parker adds that I-82 “happened with zero clarification or guidelines from DC government. That explains the randomized gratuities and surcharges. Customers are frustrated because they feel like it’s hidden fees, but this industry was thrown into this and told to deal with it.”

Parker writes that smaller neighborhood bars can’t get away with charging exorbitant prices.

“Yes, the hotel bars are charging $18-25 for a drink. Your neighborhood bars? We can’t get away with that. That rail vodka soda is still $6-8. Casamigos? That tequila everyone loves? If we applied our margin calculation to the cost of Casamigos it would be $18 for a single,” he writes. “Customers balk at the service charges, but the reality is if we had no service fees, and completely baked the cost increase into pricing. our drink prices would make you turn green. And no one wants to be deemed the ‘expensive’ neighborhood bar. So it’s lose-lose.

“82 will lead to another 70% increase in payroll costs by 2027,” Parker continues. “So this is not over. For what it’s worth Shakers added a 4% service fee that directly goes to payroll. A 4% increase in revenue against a 87% increase in payroll cost. Don’t tell our accountant…. Just trying to provide some context on what you are seeing in this industry, especially with older bars. It’s been brutal and quickly so.”

