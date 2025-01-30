Pete Buttigieg Weighing Senate Run

Pete Buttigieg is reportedly “taking a serious look” at running for one of Michigan’s U.S. Senate seats in 2026.

“Pete is exploring all of his options on how he can be helpful and continue to serve,” a person close to the former Transportation Secretary told Axios. “He’s honored to be mentioned for this and he’s taking a serious look.”

The seat is currently held by Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, who was first elected to the upper chamber in 2014 after serving three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Peters announced his intention to retire at the end of his term on January 28, taking some political observers by surprise.

In an interview with The Detroit News, the 66-year-old said he is ready to leave public office in two years and move onto a “new chapter” in his life, including spending more time with his family.

“I always thought there would be a time that I would step aside and pass the reins for the next generation,” Peters said. “I also never saw service in Congress as something you do your whole life.”

Republicans have already signaled they intend to target the seat. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, says Peters’ retirement shows he is “reading the room.”

“After spending years ignoring illegal immigration and destroying his state’s auto industry, Michigan is better off without him,” Scott said in a statement. “We’re committed to giving them a fighter that will stand with President Trump to restore the economic prosperity and security of our country.”

Peters’ departure could set up a contested Democratic primary. Possible contenders include U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, State Sen. Malloy McMorrow, Wayne County Health Director Abdul El-Sayed, and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

Buttigieg initially rose to national prominence as the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in 2017, mounting a failed bid for chair of the Democratic National Committee. Three years later, the ambitious mayor ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, winning the Iowa Caucus but losing to former President Joe Biden after failing to gain traction among Black voters and other key constituencies within the party.

Biden later nominated Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation, with the Indiana native becoming the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a presidential cabinet by the U.S. Senate.

During the four years of Biden’s presidency, Buttigieg impressed many political observers as one of the administration’s more powerful communicators, showing an ability to go toe-to-toe with congressional Republicans during oversight hearings and news anchors on the right-leaning Fox News channel.

He also served as a powerful surrogate for the Kamala Harris presidential campaign, earning plaudits for not only being one of the rare Democrats willing to appear on right-wing outlets but for deftly pushing back against GOP talking points.

Following his recent departure from the Transportation Department, Buttigieg had announced plans to move to Michigan, the home state of his husband, Chasten, and raise his two young children in Traverse City.

Were Buttigieg to enter the fray, he’d have to beat back accusations of carpetbagging. He would also have to earn the trust of voters who are skeptical of recent transplants, particularly given his obvious political ambitions. Notably, during a December appearance at a union hall, Buttigieg was embarrassed when he couldn’t answer an autoworker’s question about which football team the Detroit Lions were scheduled to play – a piece of must-know information for any would-be Michigander.

On top of that, Michigan and the country at large have both soured on Democrats during an era in which conservative, populist political positions are becoming more mainstream –- meaning he would face an uphill battle in a general election.

While Michigan has elected Democrats to the Senate since 2000, last year, Democrat Elissa Slotkin barely eked out a victory over her Republican challenger by 19,000 votes, or 0.34% of the vote. In Peters’ last election, he won by a margin of 1.7%.

Buttigieg would also likely face hostility from voters with anti-gay animus – both on the Left and the Right – who would refuse to support a gay candidate, especially during a time when LGBTQ people are frequently called “groomers” and cast as dangers to children.

Additionally, were he to earn the party’s nomination, he might face a left-wing, third-party challenger, given that Buttigieg is reviled among progressive circles for his technocratic approach to government, his perceived proximity to the donor class, and his rejection of more ambitious progressive policy positions.

On the other hand, Buttigieg would be able to rely on a national fundraising network to ensure any campaign he ran was well-financed. And his willingness to appear before and talk to conservative audiences would be an asset at a time when Democrats have been criticized for being overly insular, and for failing to communicate their message effectively and through channels where a majority of people receive political news.

For now, Buttigieg remains coy about his intentions. But in response to Peters’ announcement, he issued a statement that sounded like an attempt to leave the door open to a possible run while praising the incumbent senator’s record.

“Senator Gary Peters has served with great integrity, focus, and expertise,” Buttigieg wrote on X. “It was a pleasure working with him as Secretary to deliver good policies for our country and key transportation projects in Michigan.”