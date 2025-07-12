Why Brokeback Mountain Still Breaks Our Hearts

Gina Ortiz Jones was elected mayor of San Antonio in a runoff election on June 7.

The victory was historic, as Jones is not only San Antonio's first out LGBTQ mayor but the first Asian-American female mayor of a major city in Texas and the first female mayor in Texas to have served in a war.

(She's a former Air Force officer and Iraq War veteran who previously served as Under Secretary of the Air Force during the Biden administration.)

Jones is also the first mayor since 2005 to not have previously served on the city council and will serve a four-year term.