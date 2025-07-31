Former Bully Apologizes to Gay Classmate 20 Years Later

Misha Brown, a 37-year-old influencer, actor, and host of the Wondery podcast The Big Flop, revealed in a TikTok video on July 17 that he had received an apology from his former high school bully — 20 years after graduation — after the bully’s 15-year-old son came out as gay.
“Hey man, I just felt like I needed to tell you that I’m sorry I was a damn jerk in school,” the message read. “Really, I’m sorry. But I’ve been following what you’ve done lately and it’s really cool. I’m proud of you. You’re like really helping people. The reason I wanted to tell you all this is I’ve got a son now. He’s 15, and he told me he’s gay. Man, all I thought about when he told me that was how I hope people are nicer to him than I was to you. It makes me proud to be his dad. And hopefully that makes up for something.”
Brown grew emotional as he shared the message, his eyes welling and his voice breaking.
“I would say that makes up for something, and I told him as much, but, wow. What a cool feeling to get that moment. I guess people can change,” Brown said in the video, which has since earned over 2.4 million views on TikTok.
Brown told PEOPLE he “didn’t know what to expect” when he first saw the message.
“I couldn’t think of a single reason as to why he’d reach out,” he said. “But there it was, and I opened it.”
Brown eventually reached out to his former bully and accepted the apology.
Growing up in a small town in Western New York, Brown stood out as a kid who loved Whitney Houston songs and Polly Pocket toys. He says he was bullied early on for not fitting masculine stereotypes.
“Being bullied as a child truly shaped the entire experience of growing up,” he told the magazine. “I overanalyzed every part of myself. How was I standing? Was I too loud? Was I safe in my surroundings?”
Brown told PEOPLE that after nearly two decades of healing, introspection, and sobriety, he learned to embrace himself and block out negativity — lessons he now shares with his 4 million social media followers.
Brown, author of the upcoming book Be Your Own Bestie (out next February), said parents of LGBTQ youth often share his content with their children to show they deserve a full, authentic life.
Brown hopes his reconciliation with his former bully can inspire others in similar situations.
“So many people have struggled through similar experiences, and maybe they can find a little healing of their own through this apology from my bully,” he said. “We can’t change other people or will them to give us retribution, but we can control how we show up for ourselves. I’m grateful that I got this moment, but I’m more lucky that I am in a place to accept it.”
D.C. police are searching for three men who allegedly hurled anti-trans slurs at 43-year-old Cayla Calhoun before brutally attacking her and leaving her with serious injuries.
Calhoun, a sommelier and bartender at Annabelle restaurant, left work around midnight on June 29 and stopped at the Golden Age, a nearby bar, for a quick beer, according to The Advocate.
After leaving Golden Age, Calhoun rode a Onewheel electric board through Georgetown and along Rock Creek Parkway. Near the National Mall, three men on scooters emerged and began shouting anti-LGBTQ slurs at her.
A rainbow crosswalk mural in Delray Beach, Florida -- dedicated to the LGBTQ victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting -- was vandalized for the third time on June 17, when a man in a black pickup truck was caught on camera intentionally leaving tire marks across the paint.
Surveillance footage released by Delray Beach Police shows the driver waiting for another car to pass before spinning his wheels and speeding off, leaving black burn marks on the mural and surrounding rainbow crosswalks.
The video, released by Delray Beach Police, also shows the same truck returning to the intersection later and performing another burnout, continuing across the full length of the intersection.
In one of the stranger crime sprees of Pride Month, a masked man on an electric unicycle is reportedly stealing Pride flags across Longmont, Colorado.
Since Memorial Day weekend -- just ahead of Pride Month -- the man has vandalized homes by bending flagpoles and tearing down flags.
Sheryl Colaur, one of the victims, told the Longmont Daily Times-Call that at least 10 -- and possibly as many as 15 -- of her neighbors in Longmont's Harvest Junction Village neighborhood have had their Pride flags stolen, allegedly by the same man.
