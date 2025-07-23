Puerto Rico Outlaws Trans Care for People Under 21

Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón, a Republican and member of the New Progressive Party, has signed what is now the strictest law in the United States prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming care to anyone under the age of 21, with steep penalties for violations.

The law imposes a $50,000 fine and up to 15 years in prison for each violation by health care professionals who provide gender-affirming care to minors and young adults. Offenders would also lose their medical licenses and permits and would be permanently barred from practicing medicine in Puerto Rico, reports The Hill.

“Minors, having not yet reached the necessary emotional, cognitive, and physical maturity, are particularly vulnerable to making decisions that can have irreversible consequences,” the law, set to go into effect in October, reads. “Therefore, it is the State’s duty to ensure their comprehensive well-being.”

Under Puerto Rican law, the age of majority — or legal adulthood — begins at 21. That makes the new ban on gender-affirming care the strictest in the United States.

Including Puerto Rico, 26 U.S. states have enacted bans on gender-affirming care, prohibiting doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or performing surgical interventions, according to the Movement Advancement Project. Two additional states — New Hampshire and Arizona — ban only surgical procedures for minors.

LGBTQ organizations have vowed to sue, arguing the law violates Puerto Rico’s constitution, which explicitly guarantees a right to privacy.

Pedro Julio Serrano, president of Puerto Rico’s LGBTQ+ Federation, criticized González-Colón for signing the law, saying her actions had cemented her reputation as “the most anti-equity governor in history.”

Serrano told transgender journalist Erin Reed that the law was intentionally “vague,” and warned it could be weaponized against parents of transgender minors who affirm their children’s gender identity.

Serrano also said the law was pushed through the legislature in a series of non-public hearings. He alleged that Health Secretary Víctor Ramos Otereo, a González-Colón appointee, had urged the governor to include amendments allowing puberty blockers and a “grandfather clause” for minors already receiving gender-affirming treatments.

“[Ramos] vehemently told [González-Colón] to include that language in the bill or not sign the bill,” Serrano told Reed. “Then she signed the bill. So she ignored her own health secretary.”