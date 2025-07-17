Transgender Juvenile Inmate Has Jaw Broken at D.C. Facility

Five teenagers have been charged with assault after attacking and breaking the jaw of a transgender girl housed in a boys’ unit at D.C.’s Youth Services Center.

The assault was one of two separate fights that erupted at the juvenile detention center on July 7. According to NBC affiliate WRC-TV, the 88-bed facility was over capacity by 17 people that day, per DYRS data.

The D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services said the fights were unrelated and staff were present during both incidents, quickly working to de-escalate the situations.

In the incident involving the transgender victim, DYRS told The Advocate it was launching a “full review” and had contacted the Metropolitan Police Department. The teens involved were separated and reassigned to different housing units as a precaution.

The transgender youth’s placement in a male housing unit raised questions, as DYRS policy does not require transgender or intersex inmates to be housed solely based on their genitalia.

“DYRS staff shall make housing decisions for transgender youth based on the youth’s sense of where they will be most secure, as well as recommendations from their health care provider,” reads the policy, which took effect in 2012.

The policy requires staff to protect youth from harassment and discrimination in juvenile detention facilities. It also bans DYRS staff from working with therapists who practice conversion therapy and prohibits placing LGBTQ youth in isolation as a means of protection.

If a youth discloses their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression, staff must “talk with the youth about it in an open and non-judgmental, understanding manner and determine if the youth has particular concerns or needs related to being LGBTQI,” the policy reads.

A DYRS official told The Advocate that staff at D.C.’s Youth Services Center complied with existing policy on LGBTQI issues.

But that policy, praised as a win for the transgender community when approved over a decade ago, may conflict with President Trump’s executive order stating federal agencies will no longer recognize transgender identity. Under the order, incarcerated transgender individuals are barred from being housed in single-sex spaces that don’t match their assigned sex at birth.

Metro Weekly submitted a request for comment from the office of D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah and the office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. A spokesman for the mayor’s office referred Metro Weekly to DYRS.

A DYRS spokesperson shared a statement from Director Sam Abed in response to an inquiry seeking more details about the incident and the condition of the injured teen.

“The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) is deeply committed to the safety, security, and well-being of every young person in our care. These isolated incidents are unacceptable and are taken very seriously by our agency. We appreciate our staff for their quick actions in de-escalating the situations,” the statement reads.

“We remain dedicated to creating an environment where young people can focus on rehabilitation, personal growth, and long-term success. We will keep strengthening our internal protocols and examining any contributing factors to prevent similar incidents in the future.”