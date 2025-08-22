Buttigieg Calls Trump’s Broken IVF Pledge ‘Cruel’

“I was always for IVF. Right from the beginning, as soon as we heard about it.… We’re doing this because we just think it’s great. And we need great children, beautiful children in our country, we actually need them,” President Donald Trump said in an August 2024 NBC News interview as he mounted his reelection bid.

He pledged to support free in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, a promise that came just months after the Alabama Supreme Court controversially ruled that frozen embryos created through IVF should be considered “children” under state law.

In February 2025, Trump signed an executive order directing officials to deliver recommendations within 90 days on protecting IVF access and reducing treatment costs. But the deadline passed with no action, leaving his campaign promise appearing abandoned.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was not pleased and quick to condemn the reversal.

Truly being “pro-family” means ensuring access and cost of care – including IVF – never stands in the way of someone choosing to start or grow their family. Trump breaking his promise about something as important as this might not be surprising, but it is cruel. pic.twitter.com/N7pJD1tLIn — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 14, 2025

“Truly being ‘pro-family’ means ensuring access and cost of care – including IVF – never stands in the way of someone choosing to start or grow their family,” wrote Buttigieg in an August 14 post on X. “Trump breaking his promise about something as important as this might not be surprising, but it is cruel.”

The criticism came just days after Buttigieg had praised Trump’s pledge to require insurance companies to cover IVF during a “Pod Save America” interview.

“I mean, if we’re really serious about being pro-family, then we need to make sure that we support that,” Buttigieg told podcast co-host Jon Favreau. “And that means making sure whether it’s a system of direct government support or ensuring [it’s] part of what you can get from private health care.”

CNN reports that more than 8 million babies have been born through IVF, accounting for about 2% of U.S. births. The procedure — removing an egg and fertilizing it in a lab before implantation — has transformed lives worldwide.

Yet IVF remains costly and out of reach for many without insurance coverage. KFF reports that most patients pay out of pocket, often well over $10,000. For LGBTQ couples, the path is even harder, as state laws and insurance rules frequently make fertility coverage an even greater financial burden.

As Trump’s second term continues, critics argue his failure to act on IVF access undercuts his claims of being “great for women and their reproductive rights.”