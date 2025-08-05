Catholic School Rejects Same-Sex Couple’s Children

St. Agatha Catholic School, a Portland-based Catholic school serving grades pre-K through 8, is facing backlash from some parents after rescinding an offer of enrollment to the children of a same-sex couple at the direction of the Rev. Father Luan Tran, pastor of the affiliated St. Agatha Catholic Church.

The family — who requested anonymity out of concern for their safety — applied to enroll their children last May, even arranging for one child to “shadow” a student for a day. They informed the school of their family situation.

“Our child had such a great day there [on his shadow day],” one parent told The Oregonian/Oregon Live. “After I picked him up, we went to the park, and when we drove back by, he said, ‘there’s my school.'”

In late June, the parents received an email from principal Dr. Trista Casey, inviting them to a meeting to “better understand your hopes in choosing a Catholic education for your children” and to share more about the “teachings of the Catholic church, especially as they relate to the mission and values that guide our school.”

When the parents arrived at the July 17 meeting, the principal already had a check refunding their registration fee and informed them that the school was rescinding its offer of enrollment, leaving them scrambling to find a new school before the academic year began.

“[Tran] said that he wanted to protect young children from seeing families like ours, and that having our family be a part of the school could be perceived as a scandal,” one parent said. “He said that in Catholicism, marriage is between a man and a woman, and what would it do to the other kids in the class to find out our kids have two parents of the same sex?”

Word of the situation spread quickly through the St. Agatha community, alarming some parents and angering others who believe Catholic schools should welcome all families, regardless of structure.

Tran urged those with questions to contact him directly. Several families who did so told The Oregonian/Oregon Live he said enrolling the child of a same-sex couple conflicted with the school’s mission to educate and support Catholic families. One longtime parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said she asked Tran if there was any scenario where such a child might be a good fit, but received no definitive answer.

In a brief note to families, Tran referred obliquely to the matter, saying the decision was made “solely under my pastoral authority and discernment, as pastor of both the parish and the school.”

Free Magazine. Free Newsletter. All LGBTQ. Sign up at www.metroweekly.com/subscribe!

Under Catholic doctrine, same-sex couples are not permitted to marry, as their relationship is considered a sin. Former Pope Francis adopted — and Pope Leo XIV has kept in place — a policy allowing priests to offer limited pastoral blessings to people in same-sex relationships, provided they do not endorse the union or equate it with a man-woman marriage.

Historically, Catholic schools in Portland — including St. Agatha — have allowed non-Catholic families to enroll. However, there is no blanket rule on admitting children of same-sex couples within the archdiocese. One parent said Tran pointed out that St. Agatha has admitted LGBTQ students and, for the most part, embraced both students and parents.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Portland referred questions to Elias Moo, director of the Office for the Mission of Catholic Education. Moo did not return repeated calls from The Oregonian/Oregon Live, and emails to his address bounced back as undeliverable, the newspaper noted.

Moo’s appointment reflects a broader shift in the Archdiocese toward a more traditional approach to Catholic schooling. The National Catholic Review reported that Moo has close ties to the movement for Catholic Liberal Education, a stricter, more classical vision for schools that centers God and religious teachings across all subjects.

Anne Smeraglio, a St. Agatha parent, said she is considering pulling her children from the school — and knows at least eight other families debating the same — over what they see as discrimination against families headed by same-sex couples, despite their positive overall impressions of the school and staff.

“Silence is acceptance,” she said. “I think part of the reason we have seen the changes in our society in recent years is because good people don’t stand up and say no. But I don’t want to see St. Agatha hurt. My kid has been incredibly happy there. The teachers have been amazing.”

Kari Kamper, a parent of two St. Agatha graduates, wrote to Tran saying her family would pause financial support of the school and church, and would urge other families to do the same, “until a more inclusive and compassionate approach is restored.”

“To exclude a family based on sexual orientation contradicts the teachings of Jesus, who welcomed the marginalized and loved without condition,” Kamper wrote. “It sends a harmful message to students and the broader community — that some people are unworthy of belonging. This is not the lesson our children should learn from a Catholic school.”

Get the latest LGBTQ and religion news in your inbox. Sign up free at metroweekly.com/subscribe.