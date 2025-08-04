Chappell Roan’s $1 Donation to Trans Groups Sparks Backlash

On July 23, artist Chappell Roan took to Instagram to announce a trio of pop-up shows in support of her new single, “The Subway.” In the same post, the sapphic singer revealed that a portion of ticket proceeds would benefit organizations serving the transgender community.
“[W]e are giving $1 per ticket to organizations dedicated to supporting and providing resources for trans youth in each city <3,” wrote Roan.
Roan’s charitable gesture sparked mixed reactions on social media — and not solely from the usual anti-trans voices on the far right.
Many fans — and even some casual listeners — were quick to praise the singer for the gesture.
“‘Celebrity donates $100,000 to charity’ everyone cheers and calls them amazing. ‘Celebrity donates $1 per ticket sold to their tour. Expected ticket sales 100,000′ and all of a sudden its an issue. Are you all stupid? Can you not do math? What have YOU donated to charity today?” one user lampooned.
As the Internet continued dissecting her latest charitable move (as the Internet tends to do), the conversation drifted back to rehashed criticisms of the “Pink Pony Club” performer.
“It still infuriates me how Chappell Roan had the audacity to attack Democrats on trans rights even while the sitting Democratic administration was in court fighting an anti-trans law her own f***ing uncle wrote,” decried one Twitter user.
The viral tweet references two separate — but arguably intertwined — controversies surrounding Roan. The first centers on her comments about Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party during the 2024 election.
Amid calls to endorse Harris in a highly contentious presidential race, Roan broke her silence in two TikTok posts. She clarified, “I’m voting for f**king Kamala,” but also lambasted “f*** some of the s*** that has gone down in the Democratic party that has failed people like me and you.”
Speaking from the podium at the World Pride Rally and March for Freedom in June, Tyler Hack joined some of the nation's most prominent LGBTQ activist voices in raising the call to protect transgender kids.
The 20-year-old trans founder and executive director of the Christopher Street Project was also among the youngest leaders to rally the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial that day, and one with a clear stake in the trans rights movement.
Under attack from right-wing policymakers who make sport of chasing people into locker rooms and bathrooms, trans youth are in peril throughout the U.S. And Trump administration executive orders restricting access to health care, public spaces, and government-issued IDs that match their name and gender identity, have forced an already marginalized community into a fight for their right to exist.
WorldPride participants share why Pride still matters, what issues drive them, and why visibility remains vital in today’s political climate.
By André Hereford, Ryan Leeds, and John Riley
June 21, 2025
WorldPride DC on Sunday, June 8, 2025 - Photo: Randy Shulman / Metro Weekly
Interviewed on Saturday and Sunday, June 7 and 8, 2025, at the WorldPride Street Festival, Parade, and March for Freedom.
Nic Ashe
Los Angeles, Ca.
Queer, He/Him
Why did you come to WorldPride?
I've been following WorldPride through the lens of Black queerness, namely with a focus on Christianity and religion. Early in my life, when I think about the first times that I was learning that queer may be a pejorative or that being gay was "not good," it was through my church upbringing. So I was very curious to find if there were examples in 2025 of those two oxymoronic opposing forces existing in harmony.
Last weekend, queer pop star JoJo Siwa abruptly canceled her upcoming performance at a Chicago Pride event scheduled for Sunday, June 29.
Back Lot Bash Chicago, host of the two-day outdoor event, announced on Instagram that Siwa would no longer be performing, citing a "scheduling conflict," according to the Daily Mail.
No further explanation was given for the cancellation.
Siwa, 22, recently released her latest single, "Bulletproof," independently after parting ways with Columbia Records, which had issued her 2022 EP Guilty Pleasure. Neither she nor the label commented on the split.
