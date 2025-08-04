Chappell Roan’s $1 Donation to Trans Groups Sparks Backlash

On July 23, artist Chappell Roan took to Instagram to announce a trio of pop-up shows in support of her new single, “The Subway.” In the same post, the sapphic singer revealed that a portion of ticket proceeds would benefit organizations serving the transgender community.

“[W]e are giving $1 per ticket to organizations dedicated to supporting and providing resources for trans youth in each city <3,” wrote Roan.

Roan’s charitable gesture sparked mixed reactions on social media — and not solely from the usual anti-trans voices on the far right.

Many fans — and even some casual listeners — were quick to praise the singer for the gesture.

“Bravo to Chappell Roan for doing this 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Wowwwie I’m not a fan but that’s actually neat. That’s gotta [be] thousands of dollars every night considering she’ll be doing huge venues,” cheered one Redditor.

However, some critics argued that Roan’s pledge was merely a drop in the bucket given her estimated $10 million net worth — especially as transgender youth face mounting attacks across the country.

“Very virtue signaling sparing 1$,” disparaged one Instagram user.

“a whole dollar? wow, how generous of her,” mocked another.

Still, fans were quick to come to her defense.

“‘Celebrity donates $100,000 to charity’ everyone cheers and calls them amazing. ‘Celebrity donates $1 per ticket sold to their tour. Expected ticket sales 100,000′ and all of a sudden its an issue. Are you all stupid? Can you not do math? What have YOU donated to charity today?” one user lampooned.

As the Internet continued dissecting her latest charitable move (as the Internet tends to do), the conversation drifted back to rehashed criticisms of the “Pink Pony Club” performer.

“It still infuriates me how Chappell Roan had the audacity to attack Democrats on trans rights even while the sitting Democratic administration was in court fighting an anti-trans law her own f***ing uncle wrote,” decried one Twitter user.

The viral tweet references two separate — but arguably intertwined — controversies surrounding Roan. The first centers on her comments about Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party during the 2024 election.

Amid calls to endorse Harris in a highly contentious presidential race, Roan broke her silence in two TikTok posts. She clarified, “I’m voting for f**king Kamala,” but also lambasted “f*** some of the s*** that has gone down in the Democratic party that has failed people like me and you.”

The second half of the post refers to Darin Chappell, Roan’s uncle and a Republican state representative in Missouri. Roan stayed silent as he backed a slew of anti-transgender legislation, including the “Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act.”

“I have family that are very Republican, and they love me and I love them,” she previously told Rolling Stone.

Ultimately, Chappell Roan finds herself caught in the usual Gen Z social media crossfire — the kind that flares up fast and fades just as quickly.

