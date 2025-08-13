2 Men in Indonesia to Be Publicly Caned for Hugging and Kissing

An Islamic court in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province — which enforces Sharia law — sentenced two men to 80 lashes each for hugging and kissing, acts the court deemed “sexual.” The closed-door trial at the Islamic Shariah District Court in Banda Aceh was opened to the public only for the verdict.

The two defendants, ages 20 and 21, were arrested in April after residents saw them enter the same bathrooms at Taman Sari city park and alerted police. Officers broke into the stall and saw the men kissing and hugging, reports the Associated Press.

Lead Judge Rokhmadi M. Hum said the two college students were “legally and convincingly” proven to have violated Islamic law by committing acts leading to same-sex sexual relations. Neither man was publicly identified, though both will be caned in public under the court’s penalty.

Prosecutors had sought 85 strokes for each man, but the three-judge panel decided for a more “lenient” punishment of 84 strokes because the men were outstanding students who were polite in court, cooperated with authorities, and had no previous convictions. The judges then deducted one lash for each month spent in police custody, lowering the total to 80 for each man.

Lead prosecutor Alfian, who uses only one name, told the Associated Press he was not satisfied with the lighter sentence but would not appeal the ruling.

Indonesia, a majority-Muslim country, does not explicitly criminalize homosexuality, though police often raid suspected LGBTQ gatherings and use other laws on “pornography” or “indecency” to prosecute LGBTQ people.

Aceh province enforces a strict version of Sharia law under a 2006 peace deal that ended a separatist war. Initially applied only to Muslims, the law was extended in 2015 to cover non-Muslims, who make up about 1% of the province’s population.

Under Aceh’s version of Sharia law, people can receive up to 100 lashes for morality offenses, including same-sex relations, adultery, gambling, drinking, skipping Friday prayers, or, for women, dressing immodestly. Human rights advocates say the law violates international treaties Indonesia has signed to protect minority rights.

The August 11 verdict marks the fifth time Aceh has ordered public caning for homosexuality since implementing Sharia law in 2006. In February, the same court sentenced two men, ages 24 and 18, to 85 and 81 lashes, respectively, for engaging in same-sex relations.

